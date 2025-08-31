V1.0.9 (2025-8-31)

Hello everyone! Here comes a brand-new update packed with new features, optimizations, and bug fixes. Let’s take a look!

✨ New Features

Added a complete Esports Room Scene with 27 items ✨

Added 3 new device ornaments and 1 device lamp (thanks to community suggestions!).

Added 6 new headgears (also inspired by player feedback).

Expanded new player tutorials , covering: Basic operations Achievements & Daily Tasks Study Room, White Noise & Music Pool Party and more



Added screenshot sharing (supports full-screen & desktop captures).

🔧 Optimizations

Study Room: auto rejoin after disconnection.

Improved error prompts when opening chests.

Better prompts in mini-mode when re-entering Study Room.

Improved duplicate purchase prompts for scene & device items.

Playtest & Demo players can now claim “Yarn Ball” headgear.

Adjusted sound effects across systems.

Refined tooltip display and tutorial text animations.

Polished piggy bank sound effects.

Cats no longer type when keyboard is unequipped.

🐞 Bug Fixes

Fixed multi-monitor switching bug (thanks testers ❤️).

Fixed issue with taskbar icon hidden when minimized .

Fixed Study Room showing “full” when only 1 slot left.

Fixed Catbus music requiring “next track” before playing.

Fixed White Noise timer not working in mini-mode.

Fixed White Noise resuming automatically when mini-mode opened.

Fixed music not playing the next track automatically.

Fixed Study Room achievements not completing.

Fixed Catbus right-click issue (cat not retracting).

Fixed free mode cats being “thrown” off-screen when on window edges.

That’s all for this update! 🎉

As always, thank you for your feedback and support—it helps us improve step by step.

Message from the Developers:

First off, a huge thank you to all the players who left us feedback!We highly value your opinions and are working hard to make the product better. Your feedback drives us forward – let us know everything you want to say! We're actively improving (>^ω^<) meow! 🐱

Secondly, we are now updating frequently every day with various optimizations and new content. While we haven't been able to release an announcement every single day, we will strive to compile a list of all the changes we've made each week, so you can track our progress.

Finally, thank all players again~ (>^ω^<) Meow

💡 How to Stay Updated?

Thank you to every player reading this announcement! To show our appreciation for all testers, during the Playtest period, simply go to \[Settings] – \[Activation Code] and enter: 【noslack pets】

You'll receive an Epic, limited-edition headgear item — Yarn Ball!

"It's time to witness a miracle!"

The Epic, limited, and cat-favorite Yarn Ball is now yours!

Bonus Coins via Activation Code In the Playtest version, enter coin a in Activity → Activation Code to receive 5,000 coins for faster content unlocking.

Thank you all for your support! We look forward to hearing your feedback!