- Added additional health pick-ups to Powder and Logan Cave area.
- Increased number of auto-save points along player journey through East Lowlands.
- Corrected Issue where player clips through level post load.
- Added AK-47 to Logan Field area
- Optimized several visual FX's that did not have cull distance properly set
Fixes and Updates as of 8/31
Update notes via Steam Community
