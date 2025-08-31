 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19802484
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added additional health pick-ups to Powder and Logan Cave area.
  • Increased number of auto-save points along player journey through East Lowlands.
  • Corrected Issue where player clips through level post load.
  • Added AK-47 to Logan Field area
  • Optimized several visual FX's that did not have cull distance properly set


