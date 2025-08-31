Hi Sluggers,
Good news — the Twitch authentication issue has been fixed! 🎉
We’ve switched over to a new server, and everything should now be working normally again. You can log in and connect as usual.
Thank you so much for your patience while we worked through this — and for continuing to slug it out in Offline Mode in the meantime 💜
See you back in the stream!
– The Stream Slugger Team
✅ Authentication Issue Resolved
Update notes via Steam Community
