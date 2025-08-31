 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19802422 Edited 31 August 2025 – 10:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi Sluggers,

Good news — the Twitch authentication issue has been fixed! 🎉

We’ve switched over to a new server, and everything should now be working normally again. You can log in and connect as usual.

Thank you so much for your patience while we worked through this — and for continuing to slug it out in Offline Mode in the meantime 💜

See you back in the stream!

– The Stream Slugger Team

