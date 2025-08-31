 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19802402 Edited 31 August 2025 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.修改了一些缺少图片报错的问题

2.修改了夜无铭技能'一家团聚'未实装的问题

3.其他忘记了

======================================================

明天不会更新，因为要大改一些数据，下次更新要拖到2~3号了

======================================================

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2897561
