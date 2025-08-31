Heyho!

We are finally done with the beta - after a last-minute struggle of me getting the build online because I activated the steam authenticator, blocking my ability to set a build live... Well, it is now done, let's focus on the update!

There is a lot that's new in this update, most of which I had already announced in my previous post where I talked about the road post 1.0. Here I will give a quick run-down on what's new:

1.) The new Maid Ending

This new complex of content is not just a quick bad end - it comes with a complete new mini section of playable content before the Festival. Agree to join the Festival by working as Arwin's Full-Time Maid for 3 days to trigger new Maid Job scenes and use the opportunity of infiltrating your enemy to gain new advantages in the Festival event.

However... Can Aura still fight against her "Master" after going through three days of maid training?! The answer depends on the choices Aura makes during her time as Arwin's maid and how much she is willing to "perform" as an obedient maid to get future advantages.

The new maid ending can be triggered both through the Full-Time Maid job and by simply losing to Arwin at the Festival. The epilogue scenes contain some variations to reflect the circumstances.

2.) Alternate Costumes for Earth Aura

When advancing the corruption route, you now have the choice between two costumes for each new clothing corruption phase.

They both require quite a bit of Exhibitionism to unlock but also give extra Exhibitionism in their respective corruption scenes, giving th. The new costumes are fully reflected in all other visual content.

3.) Alternate game modes (NG-)

The Clear Room has been expanded with new choices for using your Score: New Game Minus. For New Game Minus, you have to invest Score and in return you an extra Score %. Besides simple modifiers, there are two NG- options that add new game modes:

Ironman Mode - I think this kind of gameplay mode is well known, so I won't have to explain further.

Hidden Alicia Mode - In this mode, the mental world segment is no longer player controlled. Alicia will automatically apply mental changes and you will have no idea what she just did. For those who fully want to immerse in the role of Aura instead of the dual character setup.

4.) Community Translation Support

We have greatly overhauled the base rules of RPGMaker text processing in order to integrate a translation engine.

Please note, we only added the technical support for adding translations! The game hasn't been suddenly translated into different languages, but we do have amazing community members who have started working on community translations. If you are interested in contributing, join the Discord!

5.) General Polish Work

Well, this one isn't so clear-cut as the others as it's a bunch of little work here and there that we have done to improve the reactivity, visuals, and quality of life of the game. It's not an earth-shattering amount so I'm not sure how visible it is to most players.

Various NPCs in the Trademond area (such as Arwin's maids or the miners) now execute pixel animations to make them more alive. Aura has improved dialogue reactivity (in particular if the player has reached Chapter 3), there are new NPCs you can find in-town (Doll Aura starts moving around eventually!), Charlotte received a new artwork after she becomes Lady Charlotte, and so on and so forth.

I'm just going to refer to the masssive changelog below for the interested readers. I tried to compress the changelog to make it a bit more readable than just concatinating all the prerelease changelogs.

Have fun with the update!