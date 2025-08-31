Fixed a bug where mana cost and rune power did not change after upgrading the rune's technique level.
Fixed a bug where the location reward subscription was valid for 7 days instead of 14. Those who purchased it and it has expired or is still valid will have it extended.
Fixed a bug where, when mooring to an island, a location was selected that did not match the type of the island's first location.
v0.3.7
