31 August 2025 Build 19802379 Edited 31 August 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where mana cost and rune power did not change after upgrading the rune's technique level.

  • Fixed a bug where the location reward subscription was valid for 7 days instead of 14. Those who purchased it and it has expired or is still valid will have it extended.

  • Fixed a bug where, when mooring to an island, a location was selected that did not match the type of the island's first location.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3055251
