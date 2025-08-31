Accidentally left a developer pickaxe that has 100 speed and 100 damage in the game... Oops.
Fixed issue with Greng Rangers dropping their dagger instead of their ranged weapon.
Meenlocks now have a chance of dropping their claw weapon.
Emergency Patch V0.6.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update