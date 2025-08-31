 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19802327 Edited 31 August 2025 – 10:32:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Accidentally left a developer pickaxe that has 100 speed and 100 damage in the game... Oops.

Fixed issue with Greng Rangers dropping their dagger instead of their ranged weapon.

Meenlocks now have a chance of dropping their claw weapon.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3368881
