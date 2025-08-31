 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19802295
Update notes via Steam Community

Fellow Necromancers,

Recently we have had some feedback requesting we add settings to disable the CRT effects present in-game (ie the 'Static' and 'Rolling Noise' effects).

This could already be done by dragging both the 'Static' and 'Rolling Noise' sliders all the way to the left, but now there's also a button to do it in a single click!

Simply open the settings, then click on the 'Graphics' tab and you'll see it :) We hope this helps make the process a little smoother for those who prefer to play without the effects.

Changed files in this update

