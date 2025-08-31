Hi everyone,



Took a while to cook up this patch so I hope you enjoy it.

Please be aware that large implementations like this may break old functionality or introduce new game crashes that I couldn't quite catch during testing.



If you are running into issues, please reach out on Discord/Steam so I can address them quickly!



That being said, I hope you enjoy!



NEW:

- Expeditions have now unlocked!

-- This is a new mechanic within the Shrouded Isles (Accessible after defeating The Empire)

-- You will collect "plunder" during your expeditions

-- This is a scaling minigame where you can select the difficulty yourself (after having defeated the highest difficulty currently available for you)

-- This comes with an upgradeable boat system

-- Speak with Captain Hicks on the Shrouded Isles to get started!

-- Note that this mechanic will be built upon further, this is just the first release (comparable to dungeons)

-- Bosses will be added to this new mechanic soon

- Necromancy is a new style of combat available for purchase through the new expedition store (after talking to the shady person on the shrouded isles and finding a rare item on the isles)

-- This is a combat style aiming to be a good blend of survivability and power

-- You will collect soul fragments, and if you have enough, you get a soul

-- Souls and soul fragments will be spent to sustain your moves and convert souls into multiplayer heals

-- You can also burn souls to empower yourself

- Nature Blessing bottles added as a random reward from expeditions, which will speed up your farming time

- 4 additional cosmetic outfits + 1 cosmetic footprint is available from the expedition store

- A new enemy type is available within expeditions: Gladiators (more to come soon!)

- The boon system has released

-- Boons are new toggleable effects that can be purchased with plunder

- Expedition Ranks are now available via the new Expedition shop (accessable via C. Sparrow - the pirate at the shrouded isles)

- Additional Hero Ranks are available, linked to the new Expedition Ranks

- \[SERVER] Buttons added to individually remove client sessions if they got stuck

- \[SERVER] It is now possible to grant metal/wood/fiber from the server-side in case of needing to restore it from a bug

- Mini icons will now display the cooldown of following abilities: Energize, Frenzy, Inner Rage, Divine Craze & Blackveil Stance

- You can now manage multiple characters from the titlescreen

- A bank chest has been added to every major town/city

- You can now buy furniture directly from Triss on your island (after having spoken to the furniture store owner once!)

CHANGES:

- \[SERVER] Server-side changes have been pushed to prevent players from connecting at all if the client version does not match

- \[SERVER] Duplicate ID detection added to automatically boot any old connections that are marked as duplicate

- Your "online" button will now simply disable when the version no longer matches

- Your "online" button will now be locked and red if you have been banned from multiplayer

- The fishing whirlpool will no longer show a danger sign if your fishing bobber is enlarged

- Wildfire from other players has been made very transparant so that it's less annoying to other players

- Overshield potions now simply add to your overshield rather than just a preset amount

- The hay cart in the first town has been moved slightly to prevent players from getting stuck

- An invisible wall entry at the Juggernaut has been trimmed down

- Using your shield now triggers a Global Cooldown (GCD) for 0.5 seconds (Shield spamming is dead, long live the king!)

- During a GCD you can not cast your shield again

- During a GCD using a magic basic attack is not possible

- Soul Slash / Ice Slash can no longer stack beyond 2 at any given time, meaning it's no longer possible to abuse shield + slash

- Fire flash / Greater Barrage can now only have two barrages active at any given time to prevent cheese-stacking

- Voidtouched Finley will no longer keep walking in to you if he has reached your hitbox

- Fire Flash / Greater Barrage now work correctly on all bosses

- CDR now properly affects consumables as well

- You can no longer get party invites while skilling

- Active abilities on equipment have retired and have been replaced by active abilities in your spellbook

-- If you have previously unlocked the relevant pieces of equipment, these will become automatically available for you in the attunement chamber

-- This change was done to simplify equipment creation and to squash some bugs related to the different between equipment types

- The bank is now available from the start of the game rather than only via your tent on your island

- Your slayer pillar level now displays on your slayer pillar menu

- The "darkness" shader in the frozen north has been reworked, hopefully resolving memory leak issues

- Trees will now go transparant if an enemy is behind them to assist with visibility

- Targetting players has retired as a mechanic due to it not feeling good, it will be revisited at a later time

- "Heal" now no longer has to be aimed at a player and will now automatically seek out the player with the lowest HP

- "Rejuvenate" now applies to all players around you rather than just your target

- More anticheat/security measures have been applied

- Gave the game engine a set of glasses, making the bee area no longer blurry. Hopefully this fixes low FPS for low end machines!

- The deposit box for fishing has been removed for now as fish bits is a retired concept

- Alchemy vials now have a hard cap at level 100

- The fishing bobber will no longer move while you are typing

FIXED:

- A bug has been fixed with the glyph achievement prematurely giving you the final tier glyph achievement

- A bug with the Book Of Necromancy has been fixed where you could not unequip it

- A bug with disconnecting during events has been resolved

- An issue with checkpoints not loading correctly from save files has been fixed

- A bug with preventing phase transition on the Juggernaut has been fixed