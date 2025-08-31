Hi everyone,
Took a while to cook up this patch so I hope you enjoy it.
Please be aware that large implementations like this may break old functionality or introduce new game crashes that I couldn't quite catch during testing.
If you are running into issues, please reach out on Discord/Steam so I can address them quickly!
That being said, I hope you enjoy!
NEW:
- Expeditions have now unlocked!
-- This is a new mechanic within the Shrouded Isles (Accessible after defeating The Empire)
-- You will collect "plunder" during your expeditions
-- This is a scaling minigame where you can select the difficulty yourself (after having defeated the highest difficulty currently available for you)
-- This comes with an upgradeable boat system
-- Speak with Captain Hicks on the Shrouded Isles to get started!
-- Note that this mechanic will be built upon further, this is just the first release (comparable to dungeons)
-- Bosses will be added to this new mechanic soon
- Necromancy is a new style of combat available for purchase through the new expedition store (after talking to the shady person on the shrouded isles and finding a rare item on the isles)
-- This is a combat style aiming to be a good blend of survivability and power
-- You will collect soul fragments, and if you have enough, you get a soul
-- Souls and soul fragments will be spent to sustain your moves and convert souls into multiplayer heals
-- You can also burn souls to empower yourself
- Nature Blessing bottles added as a random reward from expeditions, which will speed up your farming time
- 4 additional cosmetic outfits + 1 cosmetic footprint is available from the expedition store
- A new enemy type is available within expeditions: Gladiators (more to come soon!)
- The boon system has released
-- Boons are new toggleable effects that can be purchased with plunder
- Expedition Ranks are now available via the new Expedition shop (accessable via C. Sparrow - the pirate at the shrouded isles)
- Additional Hero Ranks are available, linked to the new Expedition Ranks
- \[SERVER] Buttons added to individually remove client sessions if they got stuck
- \[SERVER] It is now possible to grant metal/wood/fiber from the server-side in case of needing to restore it from a bug
- Mini icons will now display the cooldown of following abilities: Energize, Frenzy, Inner Rage, Divine Craze & Blackveil Stance
- You can now manage multiple characters from the titlescreen
- A bank chest has been added to every major town/city
- You can now buy furniture directly from Triss on your island (after having spoken to the furniture store owner once!)
CHANGES:
- \[SERVER] Server-side changes have been pushed to prevent players from connecting at all if the client version does not match
- \[SERVER] Duplicate ID detection added to automatically boot any old connections that are marked as duplicate
- Your "online" button will now simply disable when the version no longer matches
- Your "online" button will now be locked and red if you have been banned from multiplayer
- The fishing whirlpool will no longer show a danger sign if your fishing bobber is enlarged
- Wildfire from other players has been made very transparant so that it's less annoying to other players
- Overshield potions now simply add to your overshield rather than just a preset amount
- The hay cart in the first town has been moved slightly to prevent players from getting stuck
- An invisible wall entry at the Juggernaut has been trimmed down
- Using your shield now triggers a Global Cooldown (GCD) for 0.5 seconds (Shield spamming is dead, long live the king!)
- During a GCD you can not cast your shield again
- During a GCD using a magic basic attack is not possible
- Soul Slash / Ice Slash can no longer stack beyond 2 at any given time, meaning it's no longer possible to abuse shield + slash
- Fire flash / Greater Barrage can now only have two barrages active at any given time to prevent cheese-stacking
- Voidtouched Finley will no longer keep walking in to you if he has reached your hitbox
- Fire Flash / Greater Barrage now work correctly on all bosses
- CDR now properly affects consumables as well
- You can no longer get party invites while skilling
- Active abilities on equipment have retired and have been replaced by active abilities in your spellbook
-- If you have previously unlocked the relevant pieces of equipment, these will become automatically available for you in the attunement chamber
-- This change was done to simplify equipment creation and to squash some bugs related to the different between equipment types
- The bank is now available from the start of the game rather than only via your tent on your island
- Your slayer pillar level now displays on your slayer pillar menu
- The "darkness" shader in the frozen north has been reworked, hopefully resolving memory leak issues
- Trees will now go transparant if an enemy is behind them to assist with visibility
- Targetting players has retired as a mechanic due to it not feeling good, it will be revisited at a later time
- "Heal" now no longer has to be aimed at a player and will now automatically seek out the player with the lowest HP
- "Rejuvenate" now applies to all players around you rather than just your target
- More anticheat/security measures have been applied
- Gave the game engine a set of glasses, making the bee area no longer blurry. Hopefully this fixes low FPS for low end machines!
- The deposit box for fishing has been removed for now as fish bits is a retired concept
- Alchemy vials now have a hard cap at level 100
- The fishing bobber will no longer move while you are typing
FIXED:
- A bug has been fixed with the glyph achievement prematurely giving you the final tier glyph achievement
- A bug with the Book Of Necromancy has been fixed where you could not unequip it
- A bug with disconnecting during events has been resolved
- An issue with checkpoints not loading correctly from save files has been fixed
- A bug with preventing phase transition on the Juggernaut has been fixed
