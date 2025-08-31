CalamityRhapsody has put together and released their complete Island Off Outer Darkness Original Soundtrack. If you've played some of the game then you already know how good it is. Go support them on Bandcamp and listen to it on YouTube!

Here's the Bandcamp link again. It's a name-your-price download, so go name your price and download it!

Here's a YouTube embed for the full 2 hour 48 minute thing. It's so good.

If anybody's curious, my favorite track is It Settles, the song that plays during Week 4. I love them all though.

Alongside this, v1.1.1 of Island Off Outer Darkness is now live! Other than adding links to the OST to the Extras menu, this update is mostly bugfixes, though I did also do the fishing metagame calcs and added some of that info as a topic exclusive to repeat playthroughs.



Full patch notes:

ADDITIONS:

Added links in the Extras menu to the OST's Bandcamp page and a full upload of it on YouTube.

Added the "Advanced Fishing Strats" topic with Eus, unlocked by the At The Library upgrade in repeat playthroughs. If you've already purchased At The Library in your current playthrough, this topic should now be available.

Added some more devnotes.

CHANGES:

Changed the "For" sentence at the start of the game.

Changed the Train Mode warning now that it's been fully tested by undead pvnk.

Changed Clavichord's 2.2. delivery response dialogue, where he will now reference the Strand button on the top menu.

Changed some ☇ response divergences.

Changed Razornuts' name color to be more purple.

Changed the topic name that an NPC uses whenever you click on an incorrectly-set-up ☇ response to "Incorrectly-set-up ☇ Response".

FIXES: