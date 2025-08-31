Changes have been made as follows.
Piece Effect Changes
Piece Name
Effect
Mouse
Effects received from the item "Happy Cheese" are doubled.
Frog
If there is an adjacent River or Rain, gain +2 Coins.
Miner
If there is an adjacent Mountain or Oil Field, clear it and gain +1 Coin. 5% chance to destroy it.
Oil Field
When destroyed by a Piece's effect, add 2 Oil Fields to the deck.
Oil King Hashim
If there is an adjacent OilField, clear it and gain +6 Coins.
Sapphire
When erased by an item, trigger Destruction of this Piece and gain +4 Coins.
Ruby
When erased by an item, trigger Destruction of this Piece and gain +8 Coins.
Diamond
When erased by an item, trigger Destruction of this Piece and gain +12 Coins.
Other Changes
Piece/Building
Changes
Rain
Changed so it no longer appears in the Frigid
Bartender
Now appears starting from Frigid 9
Windmill
Now appears starting from Frigid 1
