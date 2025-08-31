 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19802123 Edited 31 August 2025 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes have been made as follows.


Piece Effect Changes

Piece Name

Effect

Mouse

Effects received from the item "Happy Cheese" are doubled.

Frog

If there is an adjacent River or Rain, gain +2 Coins.

Miner

If there is an adjacent Mountain or Oil Field, clear it and gain +1 Coin. 5% chance to destroy it.

Oil Field

When destroyed by a Piece's effect, add 2 Oil Fields to the deck.

Oil King Hashim

If there is an adjacent OilField, clear it and gain +6 Coins.

Sapphire

When erased by an item, trigger Destruction of this Piece and gain +4 Coins.

Ruby

When erased by an item, trigger Destruction of this Piece and gain +8 Coins.

Diamond

When erased by an item, trigger Destruction of this Piece and gain +12 Coins.



Other Changes

Piece/Building

Changes

Rain

Changed so it no longer appears in the Frigid

Bartender

Now appears starting from Frigid 9

Windmill

Now appears starting from Frigid 1

