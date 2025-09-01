- Added a handful of collectible objects to Acuvac's House based on player feedback, mostly large furniture
- Made various heavy objects like the PC, the desk, and others, to be lighter and easier to dispose of
- Slightly raised super clean score requirements in Love Hotel and Courtroom
- Added camera blending between Acuvac chase cams, and from intro sequences when not skipped.
- Added camera look prompt that appears on the Plaza Target Shoot if unused for >3 mins
Grocery Store Updates
- Added tip to Grocery Store intro - Prompt to look up ([2] by default on keyboard)
- Grocery list objective and package sorting objective now have medal popups
- Intro cam sequence updated to better glimpse the more ellusive hidden medal
- Updated staff area double doors to reduce collision clipping issues
Shopping Spree Bonus Updates
- Intro cam sequence and info board added
- Fixed vending machine soda cans not being counted, along with fixing up other object issues around the store
- Disposing of object out the window fixed to not count towards price spent (Swallow or use the chute)
- Fixed unintented price text spam when sucking up a bunch of junk worth $0
- Floating text for 0$ items display as red, everything else is coloured green
- Updated staff area double doors to be consistent with the Grocery Store ones.
Bowling Bonus Updates
- New sfx for bowling pins, nice shot callouts and the bowling robot
- Adjusted physics - pins are bouncier and more satisfying to knock down
Additional Audio
- New sounds for the Courtroom judge bot
- Added sounds to water spraying and water droplets
- "Times up!" in bonuses now has a new sound
