- Added a handful of collectible objects to Acuvac's House based on player feedback, mostly large furniture

- Made various heavy objects like the PC, the desk, and others, to be lighter and easier to dispose of

- Slightly raised super clean score requirements in Love Hotel and Courtroom

- Added camera blending between Acuvac chase cams, and from intro sequences when not skipped.

- Added camera look prompt that appears on the Plaza Target Shoot if unused for >3 mins



Grocery Store Updates

- Added tip to Grocery Store intro - Prompt to look up ([2] by default on keyboard)

- Grocery list objective and package sorting objective now have medal popups

- Intro cam sequence updated to better glimpse the more ellusive hidden medal

- Updated staff area double doors to reduce collision clipping issues



Shopping Spree Bonus Updates

- Intro cam sequence and info board added

- Fixed vending machine soda cans not being counted, along with fixing up other object issues around the store

- Disposing of object out the window fixed to not count towards price spent (Swallow or use the chute)

- Fixed unintented price text spam when sucking up a bunch of junk worth $0

- Floating text for 0$ items display as red, everything else is coloured green

- Updated staff area double doors to be consistent with the Grocery Store ones.



Bowling Bonus Updates

- New sfx for bowling pins, nice shot callouts and the bowling robot

- Adjusted physics - pins are bouncier and more satisfying to knock down



Additional Audio

- New sounds for the Courtroom judge bot

- Added sounds to water spraying and water droplets

- "Times up!" in bonuses now has a new sound