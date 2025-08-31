 Skip to content
31 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Never Be Alone – Patch Notes v0.14

Survivors, Patch v0.14 is here! This update focuses on performance optimization, key bug fixes, and some behind-the-scenes progress on the second island.

🔧 Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed Bloater hair blocking headshots.

  • Fixed collisions on the map.

  • Fixed Campfire & Furnace bug (consumed first-slot items incorrectly).

  • Fixed issue where zombies and other players could be climbed.

  • Fixed lootables with incorrect meshes.

  • Fixed lootables occasionally causing FPS drops.

  • Fixed Bloater scaling bug when damaged.

  • Fixed spamming sound bug when using consumables.

  • Fixed eating/drinking from chests removing wrong hotbar items.

  • Fixed consumables duplication exploit.

  • Fixed client desync while eating/drinking (spamming consume).

  • Fixed default character spawning with floating hair.

  • Fixed destroyed solar panels and generators still emitting light.

🏗 Work in Progress

  • Updated Radiation Zone POI.

  • Optimizations: halved draw calls in heavy areas → should improve FPS noticeably.

  • Early work on the second island (not accessible yet, but groundwork is included in this version).

✨ Thanks for all your feedback and bug reports! Keep them coming and join the community on Discord:
👉 https://discord.gg/U2zgJMfh5D

Changed files in this update

