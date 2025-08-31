🛠️ Never Be Alone – Patch Notes v0.14
Survivors, Patch v0.14 is here! This update focuses on performance optimization, key bug fixes, and some behind-the-scenes progress on the second island.
🔧 Fixes & Improvements
Fixed Bloater hair blocking headshots.
Fixed collisions on the map.
Fixed Campfire & Furnace bug (consumed first-slot items incorrectly).
Fixed issue where zombies and other players could be climbed.
Fixed lootables with incorrect meshes.
Fixed lootables occasionally causing FPS drops.
Fixed Bloater scaling bug when damaged.
Fixed spamming sound bug when using consumables.
Fixed eating/drinking from chests removing wrong hotbar items.
Fixed consumables duplication exploit.
Fixed client desync while eating/drinking (spamming consume).
Fixed default character spawning with floating hair.
Fixed destroyed solar panels and generators still emitting light.
🏗 Work in Progress
Updated Radiation Zone POI.
Optimizations: halved draw calls in heavy areas → should improve FPS noticeably.
Early work on the second island (not accessible yet, but groundwork is included in this version).
