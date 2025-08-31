We heard you! 👂
This update brings a much-requested feature:
- Graphics Settings — now you can adjust visual quality to better match your system and preference.
We’re always open to your feedback. Don’t hesitate to reach out — we’ll respond as quickly as we can.
WE HEARD YOU! PATCH NOTES v1.3.0
