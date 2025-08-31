 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19802056
Update notes via Steam Community
We heard you! 👂
This update brings a much-requested feature:

- Graphics Settings — now you can adjust visual quality to better match your system and preference.

We’re always open to your feedback. Don’t hesitate to reach out — we’ll respond as quickly as we can.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3893211
  • Loading history…
