I'm Zombie, the main developer who does all the level design, characters, weapons ,animation, textures, models, design, (essentially all the content in the game) along side Solarsplace who works on the code side of things a few times a week. I'm changing up the presentation of Steam updates going forward to be directly from me instead of from general company perspective, as it's easier to write specifically what we're doing.
Today I went through all the levels in Episode 2 and Episode 3 to make sure the golden path can be completable, so you can see the finished art work for the levels.
The gameplay is still in a block out form. What that means is there isn't much in terms of objectives, signage, and feedback on completing puzzles. All these things I'll do once I've finished bringing all the remaining enemies to a completed state.
Today's patch includes new levels, hundreds of new textures, thousands of new models and all sorts of various assets:
- Episode 2 levels: E2M4, E2M5, E2M7
- Episode 3 Levels: E3M1, E3M2, E3M3(was already there but is now updated), E3M4, E3M5, E3M6
E2M4 - TEC Mining HQ
This facility contains corporate and industrial areas for the Mining staff to use.
E2M5 - Mineral Mines
The mines are some of the original areas created on Titan, they are constantly expanding new areas, and they seamed to have to discovered something while drilling....
E2M7 - Ruins of Amaganth
The ruins of the Morsgoroth, an ancient race of warriors from another galaxy have built an ancient temple just under the surface of Titan.
E3M1 - Bastion of Cinders
A a large temple surrounded by lava, you'll have to use your wit to in solving the puzzles to get through this level.
E3M2 - Temple of Hidden Ways
A temple built on a lake of lava. The exit is hidden deep under the lava, you'll need to progressively lower the lava lake and work your way down to find the exit.
E3M3 - Trial of the Neophytes
Neophytes use this compound to test their strength against all sorts of traps and hazards, for those that overcome the trials will become stronger warriors.
E3M4 - Palace of memories
Here in the Palace of memories, Morsgoroth can channel their thoughts as they communicate through the blood mist to contact old fallen warriors.
E3M5 - Temple of the Bygones
Ancient areas of Morsgoroth civilization that have overgrown deadly fauna and flora. It also is place where they honor their dead.
E3M6 - Palace of the Great One
This palace is relatively new to Morsgoroth, it was built to honor the Great Ones of the Abyss who control their civilisation.
A small additional thing I made was a little icon that shows you when a key/mission objective item is nearby, and this can be seen through geometry.
Please let me know what you think of the art in the new levels are added to the Debug menu.
You can let us know on Discord too From Beneath Software Discord
Cheers,
Zombie.
