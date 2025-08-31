 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19802021 Edited 31 August 2025 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Storage Chest losing items when opened by Client first.

  • Fixed dying when returning to Eldergrove from Primorath.

  • Fixed watering can losing water after refill.

  • Fixed Cooking, Farming, and Crafting achievements not working.

  • Fixed sleeping bag not disappearing after waking up.

  • Fixed dino riding & interaction after taming.

  • Fixed items falling through the ground & world duplication bug.

  • Disabled player damage to Pets.

  • Many other minor fixes.

Added

  • Difficulty selection when creating a new World.

  • Ability to rename Storage Chests.

  • Online Co-op via Steam.

  • Durability for Fishing Rod & Bow.

Adjustments

  • Village upgrade costs rebalanced.

  • Starter Quest now tied to part of Main Quest.

  • Adjusted completion condition for Through the First Night.

Coming Soon – BIG UPDATE

  • Full Main Quest system.

  • Treasures to collect or sell for high value.

  • World 2 release may be delayed to prioritize Main Quest.

  • More gameplay improvements are planned.

⚠️ Important: You will need to create a new World to be compatible with the new quest system. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Update now and enjoy the adventure!

Changed files in this update

