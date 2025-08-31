Bug Fixes

Fixed Storage Chest losing items when opened by Client first.

Fixed dying when returning to Eldergrove from Primorath.

Fixed watering can losing water after refill.

Fixed Cooking, Farming, and Crafting achievements not working.

Fixed sleeping bag not disappearing after waking up.

Fixed dino riding & interaction after taming.

Fixed items falling through the ground & world duplication bug.

Disabled player damage to Pets.

Many other minor fixes.

Added

Difficulty selection when creating a new World.

Ability to rename Storage Chests .

Online Co-op via Steam .

Durability for Fishing Rod & Bow.

Adjustments

Village upgrade costs rebalanced.

Starter Quest now tied to part of Main Quest.

Adjusted completion condition for Through the First Night.

Coming Soon – BIG UPDATE

Full Main Quest system .

Treasures to collect or sell for high value.

World 2 release may be delayed to prioritize Main Quest.

More gameplay improvements are planned.

⚠️ Important: You will need to create a new World to be compatible with the new quest system. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Update now and enjoy the adventure!