Changes made in updated build:

- Modify main menu to allow players to escape back into the submenu without having to go through the main menu again.

- Added extra trigger in loading menu to stop main menu music when loading scene.

- Added indicator for the fridge in C1S1

- Shorten animation of drinking the drink from fridge in C1S1, remove drink trigger after interact to prevent players from drinking the drink again in C1S1

- Change quest description in C1S2.

- Change answer to riddle in C2 hidden scene to non-case sensitive.



Issues tested:

- Story UI and narration enabled when reading book.

- Background music from menu did not stop when new scene loaded

