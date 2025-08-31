Changes made in updated build:
- Modify main menu to allow players to escape back into the submenu without having to go through the main menu again.
- Added extra trigger in loading menu to stop main menu music when loading scene.
- Added indicator for the fridge in C1S1
- Shorten animation of drinking the drink from fridge in C1S1, remove drink trigger after interact to prevent players from drinking the drink again in C1S1
- Change quest description in C1S2.
- Change answer to riddle in C2 hidden scene to non-case sensitive.
Issues tested:
- Story UI and narration enabled when reading book.
- Background music from menu did not stop when new scene loaded
Update 31/8/25
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update