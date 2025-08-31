For the August patch, we've focused on fixing a series of issues (some longstanding) with the Pox Nora client.

Fixed an issue in which the main menu background could appear darkened if the user switched to another screen and back while the background was chaning to a different image.

Tweaked various elements of the main menu and added additional backgrounds.

Fixed an issue in which the login screen would not show the quit dialog when pressing Circle/B on a controller