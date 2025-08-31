For the August patch, we've focused on fixing a series of issues (some longstanding) with the Pox Nora client.
Client
User Interface
Fixed an issue in which the main menu background could appear darkened if the user switched to another screen and back while the background was chaning to a different image.
Tweaked various elements of the main menu and added additional backgrounds.
Fixed an issue in which the login screen would not show the quit dialog when pressing Circle/B on a controller
Fixed an issue with the new creation panel of the login screen in which certain error messages would not appear if the user was using a controller
In-game User Interface
Improved behavior of Rune deployment popups in bot games. These did not correctly work in most cases and appeared in some cases in which they shouldn't have. The new behavior is as follows:
Rune deployment popups now appear in Skirmish and Daily Quest games against AI.
Rune deployment popups will no longer appear in Campaign games.
Rune deployment popups will continue to be displayed in player vs player games.
Fixed issues with the combat log when wrapping to multiple lines.
Fixed an issue in which the HP bar would display incorrectly when the unit had a very large amount of max hitpoints (i.e., bosses in solo matches, etc).
The tile info display now shows if a map space is Inaccessible or Impassable
The unit conditions Immobile and Rooted now have a unique condition icon.
Art and Effects
Fixed an issue in which units with composited sprites (such as Avatars) could have the composited parts drawn at the wrong position during animations
Fixed an issue in which units with composited sprites (such as Avatars, again) could have the composited parts incorrected flipped the wrong direction
Fixed an issue in which the front wing of the champion Myx Hurricane would not correctly animate
Fixed an issue in which the ability Decapitating Blow would not animate the champion using the ability
Added more than 200 more pieces of higher resolution rune artwork
Text and information
Added a topic in the knowledgebase on how to acquire more runes.
Fixed various incorrect descriptions.
Server
Abilities
The condition Crystallized can now be cleansed when it is added to an enemy champion via the ability Freeze.
Spells
The condition Crystallized can now be cleansed when it is added to an enemy champion via the spell Flash Freeze.
Fixed an issue in which the spell Huntmaster's Charm would give Huntmaster Bound to champions on its effect being removed that did not have that ability when it was cast upon them.
Fixed an issue in which the spell Huntmaster's Charm would not give the correct effect when cast upon Pygmy Hippos created from the spell Pygmy Hippo Stampede.
Fixed an issue in which the spell Throw Bones could be redirected onto a non-Undead champion via Snow Blind
