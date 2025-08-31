Changes to game build:

- Modify main menu to allow players to escape back into the submenu without having to go through the main menu again.

- Added extra trigger in loading menu to stop main menu music when loading scene.

- Added indicator for the fridge in C1S1

- Shorten animation of drinking the drink from fridge in C1S1, remove drink trigger after interact to prevent players from drinking the drink again in C1S1

- Change answer to riddle in C2 hidden scene to non-case sensitive.

- Added extra hint in C3 to unlock chest

- Added skip button in C3 after failing 10x to unlock chest.

- Realign the magic effects of the sorceress beam attack in C11S1.