31 August 2025 Build 19801859 Edited 31 August 2025 – 08:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes to game build:
- Modify main menu to allow players to escape back into the submenu without having to go through the main menu again.
- Added extra trigger in loading menu to stop main menu music when loading scene.
- Added indicator for the fridge in C1S1
- Shorten animation of drinking the drink from fridge in C1S1, remove drink trigger after interact to prevent players from drinking the drink again in C1S1
- Change answer to riddle in C2 hidden scene to non-case sensitive.
- Added extra hint in C3 to unlock chest
- Added skip button in C3 after failing 10x to unlock chest.
- Realign the magic effects of the sorceress beam attack in C11S1.

