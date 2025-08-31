 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19801852 Edited 31 August 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! We’ve released a new update for Qume. We’ve taken player feedback into account and added new features to the game. Here are the changes:

🔧 Gameplay & Mechanics

Fuel System Updated: Fuel now decreases more slowly when it’s low.

👀 Enemy Counter: The number of enemies in a camp is now tracked (will be used in future systems).

🚐 Vehicle Radar Improvements:

  • Camps are now displayed on the radar with their distance.

  • Distance text has been added to the radar (made easier thanks to player feedback).

🎯 Enemy Health: The health of the enemy you’re looking at now appears at the top of the screen.

🛠️ Fixes & Adjustments

🏚️ The church navmesh was floating, all navmesh issues have been fixed.

🔫 The missing headshot sound from the last update has been restored.

🌪️ The storm system has been disabled until the new version is ready.

👤 Enemies

🪖 New Enemy Types: Two new enemies using the Barett and M249 have been added.

🔄 Reload Animation: Enemies now reload.

💣 Grenade System: Enemies can now throw grenades, with markers showing where they land.

🪑 New Behavior: Enemies sometimes fire while crouching (previously only while standing).

🔮 Coming Soon

We’d like to share one of the new systems we’re working on:

  • Enemies will now move in separate groups.

  • These groups will be able to fight each other.

  • Players may randomly encounter these battles while exploring the world.

This feature will make the world more dynamic and full of surprises. Coming soon!

👉 Your feedback is very important to us. Try out the new systems and share your thoughts with us!

Changed files in this update

