Hello everyone! We’ve released a new update for Qume. We’ve taken player feedback into account and added new features to the game. Here are the changes:

🔧 Gameplay & Mechanics

⛽ Fuel System Updated: Fuel now decreases more slowly when it’s low.

👀 Enemy Counter: The number of enemies in a camp is now tracked (will be used in future systems).

🚐 Vehicle Radar Improvements:

Camps are now displayed on the radar with their distance.

Distance text has been added to the radar (made easier thanks to player feedback).

🎯 Enemy Health: The health of the enemy you’re looking at now appears at the top of the screen.

🛠️ Fixes & Adjustments

🏚️ The church navmesh was floating, all navmesh issues have been fixed.

🔫 The missing headshot sound from the last update has been restored.

🌪️ The storm system has been disabled until the new version is ready.

👤 Enemies

🪖 New Enemy Types: Two new enemies using the Barett and M249 have been added.

🔄 Reload Animation: Enemies now reload.

💣 Grenade System: Enemies can now throw grenades, with markers showing where they land.

🪑 New Behavior: Enemies sometimes fire while crouching (previously only while standing).

🔮 Coming Soon

We’d like to share one of the new systems we’re working on:

Enemies will now move in separate groups.

These groups will be able to fight each other.

Players may randomly encounter these battles while exploring the world.

This feature will make the world more dynamic and full of surprises. Coming soon!

👉 Your feedback is very important to us. Try out the new systems and share your thoughts with us!