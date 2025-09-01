 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19801791 Edited 1 September 2025 – 18:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re excited to announce that Dating App Simulator has officially launched on Steam!

This quirky little sim puts you right in the middle of modern digital dating. Each day you’ll:

  • Swipe through new profiles and choose who to match with

  • Keep the conversation alive or risk being unmatched

  • Win affection and add new admirers to your collection

  • Use Gold Matches for special interactions

  • Play mini-games to quickly win hearts

Date men, women, or both; the choice is yours. It’s simple and fast-paced.

We really hope you enjoy it!

Oba Games

