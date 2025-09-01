We’re excited to announce that Dating App Simulator has officially launched on Steam!

This quirky little sim puts you right in the middle of modern digital dating. Each day you’ll:

Swipe through new profiles and choose who to match with

Keep the conversation alive or risk being unmatched

Win affection and add new admirers to your collection

Use Gold Matches for special interactions

Play mini-games to quickly win hearts

Date men, women, or both; the choice is yours. It’s simple and fast-paced.

We really hope you enjoy it!

Oba Games