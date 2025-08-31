BOSS CHANGES:
Necromancer: The passive ability (Hard Mode) is no longer infinite but is now limited to 6 charges.
Pigotaur: 5|6 => 5|5 ATK.
Idea of Tutorial: Two fewer Dummy.
Windmill: Now has a delay before using Crash and an increased cooldown. Uses "Wind" instead of waiting.
Moon: Uses 33 Misfortunes instead of waiting.
Echo of Chaos: Added a spawn animation for Rifts.
OTHER:
Ring of Nature: +5 => +4 HP
Bug fixes.
Patch Notes 1.1.0b:
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update