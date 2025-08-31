 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19801788 Edited 31 August 2025 – 08:13:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
BOSS CHANGES:

Necromancer: The passive ability (Hard Mode) is no longer infinite but is now limited to 6 charges.
Pigotaur: 5|6 => 5|5 ATK.
Idea of Tutorial:  Two fewer Dummy.
Windmill: Now has a delay before using Crash and an increased cooldown. Uses "Wind" instead of waiting.
Moon: Uses 33 Misfortunes instead of waiting.
Echo of Chaos: Added a spawn animation for Rifts.

OTHER:

Ring of Nature: +5 => +4 HP
Bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2345741
