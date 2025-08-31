BOSS CHANGES:



Necromancer: The passive ability (Hard Mode) is no longer infinite but is now limited to 6 charges.

Pigotaur: 5|6 => 5|5 ATK.

Idea of Tutorial: Two fewer Dummy.

Windmill: Now has a delay before using Crash and an increased cooldown. Uses "Wind" instead of waiting.

Moon: Uses 33 Misfortunes instead of waiting.

Echo of Chaos: Added a spawn animation for Rifts.



OTHER:



Ring of Nature: +5 => +4 HP

Bug fixes.