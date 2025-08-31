 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19801783 Edited 31 August 2025 – 08:13:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

📦 Idle Life – Weekly Update #7

A new week, a new update! This one focuses on more customization, a few long-awaited features, and of course: lots of bug fixes.


🗃️ Inventory Options

Inventory space is now limited by default and can be expanded through special items.
For players who prefer no limits, there’s now a setting to disable inventory restrictions.
⚠️ Keep in mind: disabling this will remove the usefulness of certain items that expand inventory space.
Default is “Inventory Space: ON”, and this also applies to all existing saves.


🔔 Inventory Full Notification

If your inventory is full, you’ll now get a subtle notification so you don’t miss rewards or loot anymore.

⚙️ Settings Menu

With more customization options coming in (languages, window sizes, inventory settings, etc.), we’ve introduced a dedicated settings menu.
Finally – all the tweaks in one place!


📜 Quest Update + Steam Achievements

We’ve linked quests directly to Steam achievements.
Once you claim a quest, you’ll receive the corresponding achievement on Steam within about a minute.
No more delays – instant recognition!


🐞 Bug Fixes – From A to Z

• Fixed a bug where mining progress bars wouldn’t reset correctly
• Fixed crafting recipes showing duplicate items in rare cases
• Fixed a visual issue where quest boxes overlapped on smaller resolutions
• Fixed a rare bug where workers stopped working after long idle sessions
• Fixed UI scaling issues in shop and arena menus
• …and plenty of smaller cleanups under the hood


Thanks again for sticking with Idle Life – your feedback and bug reports help us make each patch better than the last!


🔮 The inventory grows, the quests shine brighter.

See you soon,
— The Dev Goblin 👹

