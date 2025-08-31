📦 Idle Life – Weekly Update #7

A new week, a new update! This one focuses on more customization, a few long-awaited features, and of course: lots of bug fixes.





🗃️ Inventory Options

Inventory space is now limited by default and can be expanded through special items.

For players who prefer no limits, there’s now a setting to disable inventory restrictions.

⚠️ Keep in mind: disabling this will remove the usefulness of certain items that expand inventory space.

→ Default is “Inventory Space: ON”, and this also applies to all existing saves.





🔔 Inventory Full Notification

If your inventory is full, you’ll now get a subtle notification so you don’t miss rewards or loot anymore.

⚙️ Settings Menu

With more customization options coming in (languages, window sizes, inventory settings, etc.), we’ve introduced a dedicated settings menu.

Finally – all the tweaks in one place!





📜 Quest Update + Steam Achievements

We’ve linked quests directly to Steam achievements.

Once you claim a quest, you’ll receive the corresponding achievement on Steam within about a minute.

No more delays – instant recognition!





🐞 Bug Fixes – From A to Z

• Fixed a bug where mining progress bars wouldn’t reset correctly

• Fixed crafting recipes showing duplicate items in rare cases

• Fixed a visual issue where quest boxes overlapped on smaller resolutions

• Fixed a rare bug where workers stopped working after long idle sessions

• Fixed UI scaling issues in shop and arena menus

• …and plenty of smaller cleanups under the hood





Thanks again for sticking with Idle Life – your feedback and bug reports help us make each patch better than the last!





🔮 The inventory grows, the quests shine brighter.

See you soon,

— The Dev Goblin 👹