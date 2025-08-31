v0.2.1 is finally here!

Bringing some important QoL updates and bugfixes!

Set #7 just came out, including 2 new boxes and 19 new geckos, some with unique effects!

The Collection App also got expanded, now showing all 8 legendary geckos you can collect through various tasks.

I will post clues on how to obtain all legendary geckos form time to time on Steam and Discord, so stay tuned ;)

I've also been able to boost performance when having alot of geckos, expect more performance updates soon.

And also, i've made the game 33% cheaper for the whole Early access!

Not sure if the price will go up again after the full release, but it might depending on the amount of Content that ill add until then.

New Content:

Set 7 Box (lvl 71) + Shiny Box (lvl 75)

10 Common, 3 Rare, 3 Super and 3 Gold Geckos from Set 7

7 New Legendary Geckos, with different tasks to obtain them

Small additions to Gecko Behaviour Tables

QoL and Bugfixes:

Nights aren't as dark anymore as before

Added "P" hotkey to quick save

Visual Clue around placed Furniture to see where you can place stuff and where you can't

You can now close NPC Dialogues and several other UI popups with the Escape key

Huge Performance boost around lots of gecks

Higher Shell spawning rate

Fixed Night Shells not spawning

Fixed Toggle / Hold Run setting not saving

Fixed Audio Glitches when healing/shedding geckos

Fixed paying double for burgers

Fixed Loading screen issues

Fixed Delivery App still allowing to look around

Fixed Delivery NPCs Collision (also known as "deliveries not working")

Fixed Weather too cloudy, weird lighting

Fixed various Tank Deco bugs

Warning, Spoilers below...

First clue: Trash might not be as worthless as we thought..

See ya next time!