 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 31 August 2025 Build 19801762 Edited 31 August 2025 – 12:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.2.1 is finally here!

Bringing some important QoL updates and bugfixes!

Set #7 just came out, including 2 new boxes and 19 new geckos, some with unique effects!

The Collection App also got expanded, now showing all 8 legendary geckos you can collect through various tasks.

I will post clues on how to obtain all legendary geckos form time to time on Steam and Discord, so stay tuned ;)

I've also been able to boost performance when having alot of geckos, expect more performance updates soon.

And also, i've made the game 33% cheaper for the whole Early access!

Not sure if the price will go up again after the full release, but it might depending on the amount of Content that ill add until then.

New Content:

  • Set 7 Box (lvl 71) + Shiny Box (lvl 75)

  • 10 Common, 3 Rare, 3 Super and 3 Gold Geckos from Set 7

  • 7 New Legendary Geckos, with different tasks to obtain them

  • Small additions to Gecko Behaviour Tables

QoL and Bugfixes:

  • Nights aren't as dark anymore as before

  • Added "P" hotkey to quick save

  • Visual Clue around placed Furniture to see where you can place stuff and where you can't

  • You can now close NPC Dialogues and several other UI popups with the Escape key

  • Huge Performance boost around lots of gecks

  • Higher Shell spawning rate

  • Fixed Night Shells not spawning

  • Fixed Toggle / Hold Run setting not saving

  • Fixed Audio Glitches when healing/shedding geckos

  • Fixed paying double for burgers

  • Fixed Loading screen issues

  • Fixed Delivery App still allowing to look around

  • Fixed Delivery NPCs Collision (also known as "deliveries not working")

  • Fixed Weather too cloudy, weird lighting

  • Fixed various Tank Deco bugs

Warning, Spoilers below...

First clue: Trash might not be as worthless as we thought..

See ya next time!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3392421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link