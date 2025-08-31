 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19801715 Edited 31 August 2025 – 08:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update is a big one. There are now "Legendary" time medals in the game! These medals are extremely difficult to get, and they are also hidden, meaning you need to just grind until you get it. There may be a way to unlock the ability to see these in the future, and in a future update the time you need will definitely show AFTER you achieve it.

Due to the addition of Legendary times and the way the save system works (and because this is just the playtest) we had to reset all save files for the current playtest. This is obviously not ideal, but because this is a playtest and we are still implementing plenty of features, it could happen in the future as well. Settings are not effected.

Most settings in the game are still not implemented yet, here are the current settings that DO work:

  • FOV
  • Sensitivity
  • Cartoon Style Mode
  • All audio settings


There aren't many settings that are needed for a game like this, but future updates will include crosshair settings and keybind remapping.

Known Issues:

  • Ramps very very rarely do not launch you at high velocity
  • Main Menu doesn't have music/doesn't interrupt games music


Enjoy!

