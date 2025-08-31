Due to the addition of Legendary times and the way the save system works (and because this is just the playtest) we had to reset all save files for the current playtest. This is obviously not ideal, but because this is a playtest and we are still implementing plenty of features, it could happen in the future as well. Settings are not effected.
Most settings in the game are still not implemented yet, here are the current settings that DO work:
- FOV
- Sensitivity
- Cartoon Style Mode
- All audio settings
There aren't many settings that are needed for a game like this, but future updates will include crosshair settings and keybind remapping.
Known Issues:
- Ramps very very rarely do not launch you at high velocity
- Main Menu doesn't have music/doesn't interrupt games music
Enjoy!
