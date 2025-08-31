 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19801706 Edited 31 August 2025 – 12:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

​Thank you for your continued support of Love Begins with Goodbye!

We have released an update to address some known issues, including achievement-related bugs and other improvements. Detailed adjustments include:

  1. Fixed an issue preventing the achievement ​​"The Second Gem"​​ from being unlocked.

  2. Optimized the unlocking logic for the ​​"Full Chapter Exploration"​​ achievement.

  3. Corrected text errors in certain options, subtitles, and events.

  4. Addressed occasional subtitle display issues.

  5. Fixed mismatches between some options and their subsequent videos.

We appreciate your feedback and support. Should you encounter any other issues, please feel free to contact us via email.

Love Begins with Goodbye Development Team

