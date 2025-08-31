 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19801705 Edited 31 August 2025 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Fixed:
  • Refresh critical overcharge buff on rebuy (still active)
  • Treasure fixed with multiple gear
  • Gear fixed for swapping / changing does not work properly
  • Some localizations added
  • Monster bullets not visible because of rework
  • Gear name display now correct on HUD
  • No wrong rarities anymore on drops
  • Shield visual fixed on teleport
  • Gear locked displays now show correct info to player

Added:
  • NEW Launcher Boss ability: Power Bombs
  • NEW Special Item (Trader): Time Warp - Freeze the next monster/boss room for 8 seconds

Changed:
  • Monster Rage Mood now starts on 2/4 Health instead of 1/4
  • Burst cell damage is now dependent on your ship attack damage
  • Orbital Pulse has now also a base damage additional to your ship attack damage

Changed files in this update

