Fixed:
- Refresh critical overcharge buff on rebuy (still active)
- Treasure fixed with multiple gear
- Gear fixed for swapping / changing does not work properly
- Some localizations added
- Monster bullets not visible because of rework
- Gear name display now correct on HUD
- No wrong rarities anymore on drops
- Shield visual fixed on teleport
- Gear locked displays now show correct info to player
Added:
- NEW Launcher Boss ability: Power Bombs
- NEW Special Item (Trader): Time Warp - Freeze the next monster/boss room for 8 seconds
Changed:
- Monster Rage Mood now starts on 2/4 Health instead of 1/4
- Burst cell damage is now dependent on your ship attack damage
- Orbital Pulse has now also a base damage additional to your ship attack damage
