31 August 2025 Build 19801640
v2025.8.31


  • OK1-战场中,防御方的主导领主一旦死亡,进攻方将获得胜利
  • OK2-修复AI创建的比赛图标,越来越小的问题
  • OK3-营队没有用掉的技能点,会显示在概要面板中
  • OK4-封建营队升级刷新后,界面会自动回到顶部的问题
  • OK1 - On the battlefield, once the leading lord of the defending side dies, the attacking side will win.
  • OK2 - Fixed the issue where the match icon created by AI becomes increasingly small.
  • OK3 - Unused skill points of the camp will be displayed on the summary panel.
  • OK4 - Fixed the issue where the interface automatically scrolls back to the top after the feudal camp upgrades and refreshes.

