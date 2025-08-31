 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 August 2025 Build 19801638 Edited 31 August 2025 – 08:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes
  • autopilot: Manual setting Takeoff were in wrong default height in some cases
  • camera: Fixed snap to bounds special cases
  • camera: Fixed q e in overview camera Mode could change the rotation in in ship mode
  • cargocapsule: Fixed reserved units were not set correctly at the creation of the container
  • crewcapsule: Using also Simulation Users for Crew Capusle
  • docking: Fixed errors with already initialized persons at docking
  • docking: Fixed Persons were not added to the ship
  • docking: Fixed wrong timings and endless adjustments on high gamespeed at docking
  • editor: Fixed Tooltips in editor mode
  • error: Fixed some rare errors
  • exception: Hit F10 without a Quicksave caused an exception ⁴
  • graphic: Fixed shadowing of CH4 Engine for outside part
  • graphic: Fixed shadow calculation for Navigation camera.
  • i18n: Fixed Typos
  • interaction: Fixed warnings on selection in special cases
  • interaction: Fixed selection of docked supplyships
  • lag: Fixed lag in causes where the ship can't fulfill the autopilot requests ²
  • mass: Fixed Mass calculations when not having the vessel selected and being far away from it
  • mass: Fixed calculation of center of mass
  • orbit: Fixed error at maneuver planning ³
  • orbit: Fixed warning for special orbits, that needs a lot of points to draw
  • orbit: Fixed another special case for an orbit that should not have been entered
  • orbit: Fixed more special cases with kepler orbit
  • orbit: Fixed orbits to convert correct between kepler orbit and position velocity, to apply acceleration of engines
  • orbit: Fixed some Kepler Orbit Calculation problems
  • orbit: Fixed Inclination to match to unity coordinate system
  • orbitElement: Fixed orbit was shown with an offset when astronomic system got slow
  • savegame: Fixed specialcase where IDs could become duplicate when loading a savegame ³
  • savegame: Fixed groundstation model and icon was not loaded correct
  • savegame: Fixed some serializer issues with cargo
  • simulation: Fixed wrong resourcebox size migration for air preasure ¹
  • simulation: Fixed rare endless loop where persons keep talking to each other ⁵
  • starmap: Fixed position animation when changing targets
  • storage: Fixed Wrong container used in special cases for automate popup in some storages after changing it once
  • storage: Fixed automatic task setup was not stored in special conditions
  • supplyship: Fixed buying crew capsules could cause problems
  • ui: Fixed DockingPort UI was not updated when vessel undocks
  • ui: Fixed tooltips not closed in some cases
  • ui: Section Selection in the bottom UI did not update correctly
  • ui: Orbit PE marker in special cases was flickering
  • ui: Fixed bug where the UI Updated the person on selection
  • undock: Empty containers in cargocapsule were not reserved on undock
  • undock: Fixed vessels were not undocking in some cases
  • visual: Fixed 1 frame moving delay on dropping new rooms
  • warnings: Fixed lots of warnings when trying to place a door

Added
  • docking: Clear empty containers on undock and set the reserved to the minimum
  • docking: Make the Pull Push Tasks setup before docking and setup when docking
  • engines: Added Thruster world elements showing to the direction of the engines in the overview
  • events: Added landed and Takeoff events, to prepare for trigger things when happening
  • gravity: Make gravity not in rooms and added SpinStress
  • i18n: Added possibility to translate Prefab Entities like Planets or GroundStation
  • logging: Added Entity Logging to vessels
  • maneuver: Added Maneuver Nodes
  • navigation: Added option to change Orientation view from local to camera)
  • navigation: Added Balance System to balance out the torque
  • orbit: Add Crash to planets logic and UI
  • orbit: Added possibility to set a Target in the Orbit calculations to see closest point
  • orbit: Add support for dotted lines and improved Draw algorithm to fix artefacts
  • orbit: Added Zoom To Mouse to Orbit
  • orbit: Added dragDrop with Middle Mouse to StarMap
  • orbit: Added Orbit Transfer Icon
  • orbit: Added Transfer to other Bodies
  • orbit: Added Calculation of Orbit Transfers to the parent star
  • orbit: Added Open orbits like escape orbits from earth
  • orbit: Added Algorithm to calculate from and to KeplerOrbit
  • orientation: Added orientation Canvas and orbit accelerations
  • overlay: Added CenterOfThrust
  • savegame: Added migration script for old savegames supporting new Supplyship Design
  • savegame: Docked Vessels with cargo and crew capsule are added correctly to the simulation on loading
  • simulation: Added Throttle control to Engines
  • starmap: Added Tooltip for current Position on Orbit
  • starmap: Added Show Orbits of selected Element and on hover
  • supplyship: Added new Storage Concept for SupplyShips CargoCapsule
  • supplyship: Add Tasks on dock, so crew is unloading cargo directly from the cargoEntity
  • supplyship: Using Food, Water and creating Excrements while traveling with supplyship
  • supplyship: CrewCapsul now uses O2 and creates CO2 while traveling
  • supplyship: Added AutoBuySell on Landing and on change settings
  • supplyship: Added Options for Buy/Sell Fill/Empty to supplyships Crew Capsule
  • supplyship: Added Resources to CrewCapsule
  • supplyship: Added option to buy and destroy crew capsules
  • supplyship: Added CrewCapsule to the supplyship
  • supplyship: Added Separate Cargo space for supplyship
  • thruster: Added real Thruster Calculations
  • ui: Make Reserve Storage Space in automate tooltip also working for the new StorageType
  • ui: Added ResourceUsers for CrewCapsule to see whats going on
  • ui: Better Error visualisation for UnitField
  • ui: Added autopilot targetdirection to the navball (similar as the position in the world)
  • ui: Added Maneuver UI
  • ui: Added Icons for Angular Velocity
  • ui: DragDrop on the Icon of Maneuver Velocity
  • ui: Added Fields with Unit support, to easy edit Velocity on maneuver nodes
  • ui: Added orbit segments with transfers also to the UI
  • ui: Added rendering of the KeplerOrbit to the Navigation Starmap
  • ui: Added Zoom by MWheel to StarMap
  • ui: Added Position animation to StarMap
  • ui: Added Scale Element for StarMap
  • ui: Added Navigation Button to SideMenu (ony for developers for now)
  • undock: Undock a vessel now keeps the resourceContainers
  • utils: Make decimal workable with Unity ECS System
  • workaround: Added Workaround button for supplyships, that get lost in suns orbit (appears at the selection panel of the vessel)

Improved
  • autopilot: Clear old Maneuver Nodes when changing the NavigationPlan
  • autopilot: Separate now separates from all close vessels
  • camera: Overview Camera can now be rotated with mouse
  • camera: DragDrop of camera with middle mouse does not start over a menu
  • cargoCapsule: Only turn on automatic empty when the container is created through the buy button
  • centerOfMass: Improved UI for center of mass with tooltips and ui elements instead of rendered sprites
  • debug: Better debugging to find a bug next time
  • docking: Turn off autopilot when docking on the ship
  • effect: Adjusted effect on close to zero for engines
  • errors: Added more checks to find the empty user of energy next time ⁶
  • graphics: Separate Space part from inside part of the door and calculate if its in space or inside
  • graphics: Set space lighting correct fo ch4 engine and rooms
  • gravity: Moved Gravity to Room level
  • gravity: Changed Gravity to new calculation method
  • i18n: Improved Tutorial Texts ⁵
  • interaction: Starmap dont focus on another object while moving or rotating
  • intro: Turn starting ship by 90┬░ and adapted intro to new camera
  • landing: Show Landing isntead of crash for vessels other than the main ship
  • navigation: Navigation Plans now respect also Docked Vessels and undock and separate first
  • orbit: Use quaterion and AngularVelocity instead of eulerangles and SelfRotation
  • orbit: Use multicore to calculate the orbits and its rendering
  • orbit: Make sure the Orbit Transfer happens at the right time, to prevent different orbits on high speed
  • orbit: Render last closed orbit relative to the last target (so the final orbit is better visible)
  • orbit: Marker Colors and smaller size, More flickering prevention and unified logic for show or hide markers, show Maneuvers,...
  • orbit: Added generic Orbit RelativeTo to have not broken looking orbits
  • orbit: Improved Hover for Orbits
  • orbit: Improved UI for orbits, to identify the different sections
  • orbit: Changed Logic to draw via GameTime instead of Orbit Radians
  • orbit: More slight improvements in Kepler Orbit Calculations to be more stable
  • orbit: Make Orbit Calculations more stable
  • orbitElement: Changed z index of the maneuver plan buttons, to have the prograde/retrograde on the top
  • planets: Added all planets of our sunsystem with real orbits using NASA Api
  • rendering: Improved Rendering of Orbits
  • savegame: Better async feature for large entities when saving games
  • savegame: Save Camera selection so on load it recover the view
  • simulation: Make Vessel to a full feature simulation entity
  • simulation: Use decimal for AstronomicUnit and changed to XY axis
  • simulation: Renamed AstronomicStruct to AstronomicTransform to prepare for acceleration
  • simulation: Use real Orbits for earth and moon data from Nasa
  • starmap: Improved Orbit Rendering dynamic to the shown scale
  • starmap: Scale Planet Icons to real size, to see the orbit better
  • supplyship: Using BoxStorage for CargoCapsule, with all features added there
  • supplyship: Persons are added to the crewCapsules
  • timewarp: Finished most parts of navigation plan timewarp
  • tutorial: Adapted Supply tutorial to the new Systems
  • ui: More error proven supply popup
  • ui: Added Dirty flag to CloseTo, so the ui is updating when comming close to an entity
  • ui: Improved Display of Max in Storage UI
  • ui: Container Tasks UI is now the same for storages and other interior items (delete button for tasks to disable the automatic task)
  • ui: Make Cargo entity also to a first class citicen in the ui
  • ui: Show CrewCapsules and the persons instead
  • ui: Show Influence of the thruster using the Balancer, when selecting the Thruster
  • ui: Added Text to Next Maneuver, tooltips and another time view for better control. Also clear button to delete all nodes.
  • ui: Aligned Button layouts to one common layout ⁷
  • ui: Undock button now opens the choose Target dialog with also an option for just undock
  • ui: Moved Timewarpbutton to NavigationPlanner
  • ui: Button design with multiple lines ⁷
  • ui: Balancers are now shown in the center of mass legend
  • ui: Added Camera buttons next to time control
  • ui: Updated Center of Mass Icon to fit the game style
  • ui: Smoother movement of World Elements
  • ui: Added AstronomicPainter to easier paint orbits
  • ui: Improved Planet icons
  • ui: Update starmap to move with centered Object
  • UI: If no contextmenu exist, we just show an hint, instead of dealing it like nothing was selected
  • UI: Added Task behavior for Cargo and CrewCapsule of supplyship
  • Unity: Updated to new Unity 6.1
  • version: Updated to new Unity

Balancing
  • crew: Person Max skills also increase on the 2. Crew objective (5 persons) ⁸
  • engines: CH4 Engine now uses an realistic amount of fuel
  • gas: Gas Bottles are now passive cryo and contain an realistic amount of the gas.
  • thruster: Thrusters now got just 15┬░ gimbal (like in real world)


Thanks to frozzie¹, leo², Frozzie³, burritobotv3000⁴, BurritoBotV3000⁵, tomppis⁶, Worldox⁷, Philster401⁸ for ideas, reports, suggestions or contribution.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Generationship-Playtest-windows64 Depot 1641461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link