- autopilot: Manual setting Takeoff were in wrong default height in some cases
- camera: Fixed snap to bounds special cases
- camera: Fixed q e in overview camera Mode could change the rotation in in ship mode
- cargocapsule: Fixed reserved units were not set correctly at the creation of the container
- crewcapsule: Using also Simulation Users for Crew Capusle
- docking: Fixed errors with already initialized persons at docking
- docking: Fixed Persons were not added to the ship
- docking: Fixed wrong timings and endless adjustments on high gamespeed at docking
- editor: Fixed Tooltips in editor mode
- error: Fixed some rare errors
- exception: Hit F10 without a Quicksave caused an exception ⁴
- graphic: Fixed shadowing of CH4 Engine for outside part
- graphic: Fixed shadow calculation for Navigation camera.
- i18n: Fixed Typos
- interaction: Fixed warnings on selection in special cases
- interaction: Fixed selection of docked supplyships
- lag: Fixed lag in causes where the ship can't fulfill the autopilot requests ²
- mass: Fixed Mass calculations when not having the vessel selected and being far away from it
- mass: Fixed calculation of center of mass
- orbit: Fixed error at maneuver planning ³
- orbit: Fixed warning for special orbits, that needs a lot of points to draw
- orbit: Fixed another special case for an orbit that should not have been entered
- orbit: Fixed more special cases with kepler orbit
- orbit: Fixed orbits to convert correct between kepler orbit and position velocity, to apply acceleration of engines
- orbit: Fixed some Kepler Orbit Calculation problems
- orbit: Fixed Inclination to match to unity coordinate system
- orbitElement: Fixed orbit was shown with an offset when astronomic system got slow
- savegame: Fixed specialcase where IDs could become duplicate when loading a savegame ³
- savegame: Fixed groundstation model and icon was not loaded correct
- savegame: Fixed some serializer issues with cargo
- simulation: Fixed wrong resourcebox size migration for air preasure ¹
- simulation: Fixed rare endless loop where persons keep talking to each other ⁵
- starmap: Fixed position animation when changing targets
- storage: Fixed Wrong container used in special cases for automate popup in some storages after changing it once
- storage: Fixed automatic task setup was not stored in special conditions
- supplyship: Fixed buying crew capsules could cause problems
- ui: Fixed DockingPort UI was not updated when vessel undocks
- ui: Fixed tooltips not closed in some cases
- ui: Section Selection in the bottom UI did not update correctly
- ui: Orbit PE marker in special cases was flickering
- ui: Fixed bug where the UI Updated the person on selection
- undock: Empty containers in cargocapsule were not reserved on undock
- undock: Fixed vessels were not undocking in some cases
- visual: Fixed 1 frame moving delay on dropping new rooms
- warnings: Fixed lots of warnings when trying to place a door
Added
- docking: Clear empty containers on undock and set the reserved to the minimum
- docking: Make the Pull Push Tasks setup before docking and setup when docking
- engines: Added Thruster world elements showing to the direction of the engines in the overview
- events: Added landed and Takeoff events, to prepare for trigger things when happening
- gravity: Make gravity not in rooms and added SpinStress
- i18n: Added possibility to translate Prefab Entities like Planets or GroundStation
- logging: Added Entity Logging to vessels
- maneuver: Added Maneuver Nodes
- navigation: Added option to change Orientation view from local to camera)
- navigation: Added Balance System to balance out the torque
- orbit: Add Crash to planets logic and UI
- orbit: Added possibility to set a Target in the Orbit calculations to see closest point
- orbit: Add support for dotted lines and improved Draw algorithm to fix artefacts
- orbit: Added Zoom To Mouse to Orbit
- orbit: Added dragDrop with Middle Mouse to StarMap
- orbit: Added Orbit Transfer Icon
- orbit: Added Transfer to other Bodies
- orbit: Added Calculation of Orbit Transfers to the parent star
- orbit: Added Open orbits like escape orbits from earth
- orbit: Added Algorithm to calculate from and to KeplerOrbit
- orientation: Added orientation Canvas and orbit accelerations
- overlay: Added CenterOfThrust
- savegame: Added migration script for old savegames supporting new Supplyship Design
- savegame: Docked Vessels with cargo and crew capsule are added correctly to the simulation on loading
- simulation: Added Throttle control to Engines
- starmap: Added Tooltip for current Position on Orbit
- starmap: Added Show Orbits of selected Element and on hover
- supplyship: Added new Storage Concept for SupplyShips CargoCapsule
- supplyship: Add Tasks on dock, so crew is unloading cargo directly from the cargoEntity
- supplyship: Using Food, Water and creating Excrements while traveling with supplyship
- supplyship: CrewCapsul now uses O2 and creates CO2 while traveling
- supplyship: Added AutoBuySell on Landing and on change settings
- supplyship: Added Options for Buy/Sell Fill/Empty to supplyships Crew Capsule
- supplyship: Added Resources to CrewCapsule
- supplyship: Added option to buy and destroy crew capsules
- supplyship: Added CrewCapsule to the supplyship
- supplyship: Added Separate Cargo space for supplyship
- thruster: Added real Thruster Calculations
- ui: Make Reserve Storage Space in automate tooltip also working for the new StorageType
- ui: Added ResourceUsers for CrewCapsule to see whats going on
- ui: Better Error visualisation for UnitField
- ui: Added autopilot targetdirection to the navball (similar as the position in the world)
- ui: Added Maneuver UI
- ui: Added Icons for Angular Velocity
- ui: DragDrop on the Icon of Maneuver Velocity
- ui: Added Fields with Unit support, to easy edit Velocity on maneuver nodes
- ui: Added orbit segments with transfers also to the UI
- ui: Added rendering of the KeplerOrbit to the Navigation Starmap
- ui: Added Zoom by MWheel to StarMap
- ui: Added Position animation to StarMap
- ui: Added Scale Element for StarMap
- ui: Added Navigation Button to SideMenu (ony for developers for now)
- undock: Undock a vessel now keeps the resourceContainers
- utils: Make decimal workable with Unity ECS System
- workaround: Added Workaround button for supplyships, that get lost in suns orbit (appears at the selection panel of the vessel)
Improved
- autopilot: Clear old Maneuver Nodes when changing the NavigationPlan
- autopilot: Separate now separates from all close vessels
- camera: Overview Camera can now be rotated with mouse
- camera: DragDrop of camera with middle mouse does not start over a menu
- cargoCapsule: Only turn on automatic empty when the container is created through the buy button
- centerOfMass: Improved UI for center of mass with tooltips and ui elements instead of rendered sprites
- debug: Better debugging to find a bug next time
- docking: Turn off autopilot when docking on the ship
- effect: Adjusted effect on close to zero for engines
- errors: Added more checks to find the empty user of energy next time ⁶
- graphics: Separate Space part from inside part of the door and calculate if its in space or inside
- graphics: Set space lighting correct fo ch4 engine and rooms
- gravity: Moved Gravity to Room level
- gravity: Changed Gravity to new calculation method
- i18n: Improved Tutorial Texts ⁵
- interaction: Starmap dont focus on another object while moving or rotating
- intro: Turn starting ship by 90┬░ and adapted intro to new camera
- landing: Show Landing isntead of crash for vessels other than the main ship
- navigation: Navigation Plans now respect also Docked Vessels and undock and separate first
- orbit: Use quaterion and AngularVelocity instead of eulerangles and SelfRotation
- orbit: Use multicore to calculate the orbits and its rendering
- orbit: Make sure the Orbit Transfer happens at the right time, to prevent different orbits on high speed
- orbit: Render last closed orbit relative to the last target (so the final orbit is better visible)
- orbit: Marker Colors and smaller size, More flickering prevention and unified logic for show or hide markers, show Maneuvers,...
- orbit: Added generic Orbit RelativeTo to have not broken looking orbits
- orbit: Improved Hover for Orbits
- orbit: Improved UI for orbits, to identify the different sections
- orbit: Changed Logic to draw via GameTime instead of Orbit Radians
- orbit: More slight improvements in Kepler Orbit Calculations to be more stable
- orbit: Make Orbit Calculations more stable
- orbitElement: Changed z index of the maneuver plan buttons, to have the prograde/retrograde on the top
- planets: Added all planets of our sunsystem with real orbits using NASA Api
- rendering: Improved Rendering of Orbits
- savegame: Better async feature for large entities when saving games
- savegame: Save Camera selection so on load it recover the view
- simulation: Make Vessel to a full feature simulation entity
- simulation: Use decimal for AstronomicUnit and changed to XY axis
- simulation: Renamed AstronomicStruct to AstronomicTransform to prepare for acceleration
- simulation: Use real Orbits for earth and moon data from Nasa
- starmap: Improved Orbit Rendering dynamic to the shown scale
- starmap: Scale Planet Icons to real size, to see the orbit better
- supplyship: Using BoxStorage for CargoCapsule, with all features added there
- supplyship: Persons are added to the crewCapsules
- timewarp: Finished most parts of navigation plan timewarp
- tutorial: Adapted Supply tutorial to the new Systems
- ui: More error proven supply popup
- ui: Added Dirty flag to CloseTo, so the ui is updating when comming close to an entity
- ui: Improved Display of Max in Storage UI
- ui: Container Tasks UI is now the same for storages and other interior items (delete button for tasks to disable the automatic task)
- ui: Make Cargo entity also to a first class citicen in the ui
- ui: Show CrewCapsules and the persons instead
- ui: Show Influence of the thruster using the Balancer, when selecting the Thruster
- ui: Added Text to Next Maneuver, tooltips and another time view for better control. Also clear button to delete all nodes.
- ui: Aligned Button layouts to one common layout ⁷
- ui: Undock button now opens the choose Target dialog with also an option for just undock
- ui: Moved Timewarpbutton to NavigationPlanner
- ui: Button design with multiple lines ⁷
- ui: Balancers are now shown in the center of mass legend
- ui: Added Camera buttons next to time control
- ui: Updated Center of Mass Icon to fit the game style
- ui: Smoother movement of World Elements
- ui: Added AstronomicPainter to easier paint orbits
- ui: Improved Planet icons
- ui: Update starmap to move with centered Object
- UI: If no contextmenu exist, we just show an hint, instead of dealing it like nothing was selected
- UI: Added Task behavior for Cargo and CrewCapsule of supplyship
- Unity: Updated to new Unity 6.1
- version: Updated to new Unity
Balancing
- crew: Person Max skills also increase on the 2. Crew objective (5 persons) ⁸
- engines: CH4 Engine now uses an realistic amount of fuel
- gas: Gas Bottles are now passive cryo and contain an realistic amount of the gas.
- thruster: Thrusters now got just 15┬░ gimbal (like in real world)
Thanks to frozzie¹, leo², Frozzie³, burritobotv3000⁴, BurritoBotV3000⁵, tomppis⁶, Worldox⁷, Philster401⁸ for ideas, reports, suggestions or contribution.
