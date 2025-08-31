( ˘͈ ᵕ ˘͈ )✧ A major step forward in gameplay and learning!



🌏 Gameplay

・🗺️ Choose Adventure Mode (recommended, respawn with 1HP) or Survival Mode (game over on defeat) when starting a new game.

・📚 Kana Study Books (Hiragana & Katakana) are now available in the classroom! (Respond to Steam review request)

→ I plan to expand them with more theory and self-study resources. Most study tools will be placed in the classroom for easy access, while the open world will offer fun challenges to test your Japanese.



🎨 Art & Environment

・🚪 All indoor spaces now feature doors, windows, and added details for a more immersive world.

・🏞️ Updated outdoor visuals



🛠️ Fixes & Adjustments

・🔊 Door opening sounds & better item descriptions.



👉 A major study-focused update is on the way!

👉 I recognize the need to provide clearer guidance in future updates on how the systems work—and the purpose behind them.



✨ This update lays the foundation for different playstyles while enhancing the atmosphere of the world. Thank you as always for your support, testing, and ideas. Your feedback really helps shape the future of the game.



またね！

Light :>