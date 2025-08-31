Hello everyone!

Overhaul of the Operations

Operation Chimera

Organisation Mission System

The Leaderboard

Upcoming release of Midnight Heist

Our major content update 0.9 is finally ready and brings a completely new operation, a rework of the existing operation, a new organisation mission system and a leaderboard.Previously, we offered story content in the form of text that explained the events in Midnight City. With the new system, we have visual and audio changes that not only make the events in Midnight City more immersive, but also draw you completely into the story.Both the first Operation Interceptio and the new Operation Chimera have been fully dubbed and feature video effects. We therefore strongly recommend that you revisit the first operation (even if you have already completed it).With the new Operation Chimera, we are offering 34 new missions that come with even more rewards and special skins—but with the big change that the events and stories in this operation are faster-paced, more thrilling, and more exciting.In addition, we recommend that you read the background stories of the individual characters via the small icon in the operation next to the globe, if you haven't already done so. These contain important key elements that will make your journey through the operation even more exciting and amazing.Besides the normal characters, Operation Chimera also features a narrator who explains and reads out important documents that you can collect and view. These contain important research data on the entities, for example, allowing you to delve deep into the events and feel like you are right there in the thick of the action.Another major new feature is the new whiteboard mission system. This offers randomly generated missions with randomly generated rewards of varying sizes and rarity levels. You can select one mission at a time or reroll the missions in exchange for data. The special feature here is that there are missions for the three organizations we know. After completing a mission, you level up the organization to receive permanent rewards:The maximum level for each organization is 50, so you can spend a lot of time upgrading your bonuses.In your hideout, right next to the whiteboard, you will find a screen that displays valuable data about all hackers and thieves in Midnight City. After each heist, the looted money is automatically scanned by the new tracking system and uploaded to the global network in Midnight City. On the screen, you can view the global or local (friends) leaderboard and compare yourself to hackers and thieves from all over Midnight City.Who will make it to the top?As already announced in our roadmap, the 1.0 release of Midnight Heist is coming soon. We still have version 0.9.5 to look forward to, with more content for existing systems, and the big 1.0 update, in which we have lots of new content in store for you, bringing a breath of fresh air to Midnight Heist. We will probably reset the leaderboard for the release, or at least design it so that there is a new leaderboard for the release (so that the old one is replaced but not deleted).We are very excited to see how you like this update and, as always, eagerly await your feedback!If you are not yet on our Discord server, you are welcome to join. Feel free to exchange experiences with the community or send us feedback and ideas. Please follow the link below:Until then, see you in Midnight CityDan and Andreas