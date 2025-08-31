Quick Fix for the Calendar
"Focused time" calculation in the calendar is fixed.
Calendar updates automatically when Quests are completed.
Calendar updates when it is a new day (after midnight) without needing to relaunch the game.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Quick Fix for the Calendar
"Focused time" calculation in the calendar is fixed.
Calendar updates automatically when Quests are completed.
Calendar updates when it is a new day (after midnight) without needing to relaunch the game.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update