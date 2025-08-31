 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19801594 Edited 31 August 2025 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Quick Fix for the Calendar

  • "Focused time" calculation in the calendar is fixed.

  • Calendar updates automatically when Quests are completed.

  • Calendar updates when it is a new day (after midnight) without needing to relaunch the game.

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3330252
