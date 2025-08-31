The following updates have been implemented.

Fixed an issue where doors not within the player's field of view were mapped

Fixed some UI glitches during combat

Fixed an issue where BGM would not play after using “Onsoku”

Fixed an issue where “Elixir” and “Crude medicine” could not be used in the field

Fixed an issue where Undead afflicted with status ailments were not affected by ‘Dispel’ and “Disenchant”

Fixed an issue where the “Unlock Door” skill could still be used to force open doors even if the user was incapacitated.

Fixed an issue with message display when attempting to remove cursed equipment.

Fixed an issue where rapidly pressing keys during a saved game load could corrupt the data.

Fixed an issue where the order of held items would sometimes become scrambled.

Fixed an issue where spell effects were not displayed when using books.

Fixed an issue where the current quantity of items was not displayed when buying or selling items.

Adjusted item drop rates.

Adjusted parameters and spawn rates for “Dark Hero”.

Changed the drop item for “Dancing Coin”.

Fixed character creation to highlight insufficient stats in red.

Fixed ‘Onsoku’ to be usable only once per battle.