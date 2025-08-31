 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19801558
Update notes via Steam Community

The following updates have been implemented.

  • Fixed an issue where doors not within the player's field of view were mapped

  • Fixed some UI glitches during combat

  • Fixed an issue where BGM would not play after using “Onsoku”

  • Fixed an issue where “Elixir” and “Crude medicine” could not be used in the field

  • Fixed an issue where Undead afflicted with status ailments were not affected by ‘Dispel’ and “Disenchant”

  • Fixed an issue where the “Unlock Door” skill could still be used to force open doors even if the user was incapacitated.

  • Fixed an issue with message display when attempting to remove cursed equipment.

  • Fixed an issue where rapidly pressing keys during a saved game load could corrupt the data.

  • Fixed an issue where the order of held items would sometimes become scrambled.

  • Fixed an issue where spell effects were not displayed when using books.

  • Fixed an issue where the current quantity of items was not displayed when buying or selling items.

  • Adjusted item drop rates.

  • Adjusted parameters and spawn rates for “Dark Hero”.

  • Changed the drop item for “Dancing Coin”.

  • Fixed character creation to highlight insufficient stats in red.

  • Fixed ‘Onsoku’ to be usable only once per battle.

  • Adjusted the extinguishing speed of “Torch”.

Changed files in this update

