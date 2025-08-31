A small bug fix patch has been applied to Nakuma.
- Magic stones will no longer drop scrolls of skills that you have already learned and will always drop a new one
- Items can no longer be destructed when dragging them close to the upgrade character to avoid accidents
- Windows can now be dragged on all sides to avoid them getting stuck at the top of the screen
- Dead monsters will no longer slide through walls
- Item drops will no longer spawn in (upwards) walls
Thank you for playing Nakuma!
Patch 1.1.1 (Bugfixes)
