A small bug fix patch has been applied to Nakuma.



- Magic stones will no longer drop scrolls of skills that you have already learned and will always drop a new one

- Items can no longer be destructed when dragging them close to the upgrade character to avoid accidents

- Windows can now be dragged on all sides to avoid them getting stuck at the top of the screen

- Dead monsters will no longer slide through walls

- Item drops will no longer spawn in (upwards) walls



Thank you for playing Nakuma!