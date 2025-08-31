 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19801426 Edited 31 August 2025 – 07:52:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey all!

Just a few important fixes and tweaks here. Thank you for all the feedback and reports!

  • Entertainment money is reduced at skill levels, but gets higher as skill increases. Added a chance of increasing relationship with people.
  • Fixed a bug that could prevent people from renting damaged buildings.
  • Fixed Trading Dock ships returning with no silver.
  • Typo fix.
  • Watchman crime notification - now shows the name of the person who got caught.
  • You can now unfav buildings you do not have access to anymore.
  • A potential fix for not unlocking the Longhouse achievement.
  • Increased the size of market stockpiles.
  • Fixed double building payment when buying a property off a friend.
  • Bug where a family could move out of their rental but abandon their baby there to leave them to try and pay the rent.
  • Increased the chance of being able to insta-kill unarmed and unarmored people.


More coming soon!

Cheers,
Atorcoppe.

