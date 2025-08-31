Just a few important fixes and tweaks here. Thank you for all the feedback and reports!
- Entertainment money is reduced at skill levels, but gets higher as skill increases. Added a chance of increasing relationship with people.
- Fixed a bug that could prevent people from renting damaged buildings.
- Fixed Trading Dock ships returning with no silver.
- Typo fix.
- Watchman crime notification - now shows the name of the person who got caught.
- You can now unfav buildings you do not have access to anymore.
- A potential fix for not unlocking the Longhouse achievement.
- Increased the size of market stockpiles.
- Fixed double building payment when buying a property off a friend.
- Bug where a family could move out of their rental but abandon their baby there to leave them to try and pay the rent.
- Increased the chance of being able to insta-kill unarmed and unarmored people.
More coming soon!
Cheers,
Atorcoppe.
Changed files in this update