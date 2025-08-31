Adjusted Energy Blade dash, it should not stop without hitting a target anymore, and the delay between the dash start and first hit is reduced from 0.35s to 0.2s

Chat input, history, whisper target are now saved between map loads

Sending a whisper to someone now correctly says "To Targetname" instead of writing your name in front of the text

Added an ambient volume slider to options

Removed the auto spectator mode from death spectate, and TD spotlight spectate. It was stealing away the jump input, and that is more important

Fixed some bot navigation on Crossways

Removed the debug bot preset from the bot list