General changes
Adjusted Energy Blade dash, it should not stop without hitting a target anymore, and the delay between the dash start and first hit is reduced from 0.35s to 0.2s
Chat input, history, whisper target are now saved between map loads
Sending a whisper to someone now correctly says "To Targetname" instead of writing your name in front of the text
Added an ambient volume slider to options
Removed the auto spectator mode from death spectate, and TD spotlight spectate. It was stealing away the jump input, and that is more important
Fixed some bot navigation on Crossways
Removed the debug bot preset from the bot list
Adjusted the collision of some pipes on Crossways, where you could stand still on a place below the map
Changed files in this update