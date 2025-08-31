 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19801392 Edited 31 August 2025 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General changes

  • Adjusted Energy Blade dash, it should not stop without hitting a target anymore, and the delay between the dash start and first hit is reduced from 0.35s to 0.2s

  • Chat input, history, whisper target are now saved between map loads

  • Sending a whisper to someone now correctly says "To Targetname" instead of writing your name in front of the text

  • Added an ambient volume slider to options

  • Removed the auto spectator mode from death spectate, and TD spotlight spectate. It was stealing away the jump input, and that is more important

  • Fixed some bot navigation on Crossways

  • Removed the debug bot preset from the bot list

  • Adjusted the collision of some pipes on Crossways, where you could stand still on a place below the map

