31 August 2025 Build 19801290 Edited 31 August 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello all,

We’re pushing a small patch to address a few issues, add some new content, and make minor improvements.


New Features:

  • Added new units:

    • Bone Wraith,

    • Skeleton Knight

    • Skeleton Marksman

    • Dark Necromancer

Updates:

  • Modified the way the Potential UI is displayed for better clarity.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where summoned units did not correctly set their dodge position.

  • Corrected some in-game text with grammar errors.

We’ve also updated our feedback form for reporting bugs and issues. You can find it here: Mini Dungeons Feedback Form

Thanks again for your continued support and feedback!

— The Mini Dungeons Team

