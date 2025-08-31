Hello all,

We’re pushing a small patch to address a few issues, add some new content, and make minor improvements.



New Features:

Added new units: Bone Wraith, Skeleton Knight Skeleton Marksman Dark Necromancer



Updates:

Modified the way the Potential UI is displayed for better clarity.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where summoned units did not correctly set their dodge position.

Corrected some in-game text with grammar errors.

We’ve also updated our feedback form for reporting bugs and issues. You can find it here: Mini Dungeons Feedback Form

Thanks again for your continued support and feedback!

— The Mini Dungeons Team