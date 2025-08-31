Hello all,
We’re pushing a small patch to address a few issues, add some new content, and make minor improvements.
New Features:
Added new units:
Bone Wraith,
Skeleton Knight
Skeleton Marksman
Dark Necromancer
Updates:
Modified the way the Potential UI is displayed for better clarity.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where summoned units did not correctly set their dodge position.
Corrected some in-game text with grammar errors.
We’ve also updated our feedback form for reporting bugs and issues. You can find it here: Mini Dungeons Feedback Form
Thanks again for your continued support and feedback!
— The Mini Dungeons Team
Changed files in this update