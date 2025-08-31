 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19801216
Seattle Indie Expo is TOMORROW!
https://six.seattleindies.org/
12pm-9pm PST

I will be demoing Cirrata there with 39 other cool local Seattle indie games! I will be running an open playtest on steam of the version that is being demoed at the Expo! Please fill out this super short feedback form
FEEDBACK

If you are not near Seattle you can also watch live online on TWITCH if you want.
https://www.twitch.tv/SeattleIndies

I will be doing an live Q&A at around 12:40 PST

