Seattle Indie Expo is TOMORROW!
https://six.seattleindies.org/
12pm-9pm PST
I will be demoing Cirrata there with 39 other cool local Seattle indie games! I will be running an open playtest on steam of the version that is being demoed at the Expo! Please fill out this super short feedback form
FEEDBACK
If you are not near Seattle you can also watch live online on TWITCH if you want.
https://www.twitch.tv/SeattleIndies
I will be doing an live Q&A at around 12:40 PST
Seattle Indie Expo - Playtest is LIVE
