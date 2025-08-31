 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19801136 Edited 31 August 2025 – 05:13:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added MegaBot's Guide. After the tutorial, MegaBot will provide additional general guidance on what you should focus on. If you do not want MegaBot's advice, you can disable it in settings.
  • When starting a new game, you can now choose between two different options for initial funds. Either $50,000 as before or $80,000 for those who want an easier early game.
  • A new game option "keep conveyor selected after placing". When enabled, conveyor will remain selected after building a conveyor, making it easier to build multiple conveyors after each other.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3891761
