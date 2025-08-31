📢 Shards of the Library – Update Notes



Hello everyone!



I’ve released a new update that focuses on UI improvements, bug fixes, balance adjustments, and content additions.

Thank you as always for your feedback and support!



🖼️ UI Improvements



Improved Message Window UI



File Explorer: better UI when opening files



File selection now shows a clear blue highlight



Adjusted size for Phone and Message apps



Guidebook colors improved for readability



Improved Message Delete Button UI



Fixed Quickslot bug that wasn’t showing normally



Phone: NPC list button UI improved



Quest List now has an improved scrollbar when viewing many quests



Message titles that are too long now show a scrollbar



🐛 Bug Fixes



Fixed issue where Fast Travel didn’t work in the Library



Fixed Windmill Training Room teleport bug after mission completion



Fixed Range Impact stopping buffs when used



Certain NPCs can no longer incorrectly teach extra skills



Fixed Rio’s skill quest showing Camilla’s image



Fixed shop bug where “Buy All” option gave 10x items



Fixed dungeon escape message showing multiple times



Fixed achievements not unlocking correctly



Improved teleport destination for some locations



⚖️ Balance Adjustments



Monster & resource respawn speed improved in Wintertown, Luna Lake, and Town Map



Skill Mana Consumption adjusted



Sprinkler price reduced



Bella now moves one tile lower at 12 o’clock



Crafting: finished products now advance time correctly after sleeping



Warning message added when Coal is missing



🛠️ Content Additions



Handicraft now includes:



Dryer, Furnace, Jam Jar, Wine Barrel



Sprinkler, Bed, Storage, Chicken Coop, Cow Barn, Beehive, Defibrillator



🙏 Thank You



This update addresses many of the issues you’ve reported and continues improving the overall gameplay experience.

Please keep sharing your feedback—it helps me a lot as a solo developer!



Enjoy your adventures in Shards of the Library!



ℹ️ Additional Information



For the Korean version of this notice, please check the Steam or GitHub announcement.



한국어 버전 공지는 스팀 또는 깃허브 공지사항에서 확인하실 수 있습니다.