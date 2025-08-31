 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19801082 Edited 31 August 2025 – 04:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
📢 Shards of the Library – Update Notes

Hello everyone!

I’ve released a new update that focuses on UI improvements, bug fixes, balance adjustments, and content additions.
Thank you as always for your feedback and support!

🖼️ UI Improvements

Improved Message Window UI

File Explorer: better UI when opening files

File selection now shows a clear blue highlight

Adjusted size for Phone and Message apps

Guidebook colors improved for readability

Improved Message Delete Button UI

Fixed Quickslot bug that wasn’t showing normally

Phone: NPC list button UI improved

Quest List now has an improved scrollbar when viewing many quests

Message titles that are too long now show a scrollbar

🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where Fast Travel didn’t work in the Library

Fixed Windmill Training Room teleport bug after mission completion

Fixed Range Impact stopping buffs when used

Certain NPCs can no longer incorrectly teach extra skills

Fixed Rio’s skill quest showing Camilla’s image

Fixed shop bug where “Buy All” option gave 10x items

Fixed dungeon escape message showing multiple times

Fixed achievements not unlocking correctly

Improved teleport destination for some locations

⚖️ Balance Adjustments

Monster & resource respawn speed improved in Wintertown, Luna Lake, and Town Map

Skill Mana Consumption adjusted

Sprinkler price reduced

Bella now moves one tile lower at 12 o’clock

Crafting: finished products now advance time correctly after sleeping

Warning message added when Coal is missing

🛠️ Content Additions

Handicraft now includes:

Dryer, Furnace, Jam Jar, Wine Barrel

Sprinkler, Bed, Storage, Chicken Coop, Cow Barn, Beehive, Defibrillator

🙏 Thank You

This update addresses many of the issues you’ve reported and continues improving the overall gameplay experience.
Please keep sharing your feedback—it helps me a lot as a solo developer!

Enjoy your adventures in Shards of the Library!

ℹ️ Additional Information

For the Korean version of this notice, please check the Steam or GitHub announcement.

한국어 버전 공지는 스팀 또는 깃허브 공지사항에서 확인하실 수 있습니다.

