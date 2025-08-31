📢 Shards of the Library – Update Notes
Hello everyone!
I’ve released a new update that focuses on UI improvements, bug fixes, balance adjustments, and content additions.
Thank you as always for your feedback and support!
🖼️ UI Improvements
Improved Message Window UI
File Explorer: better UI when opening files
File selection now shows a clear blue highlight
Adjusted size for Phone and Message apps
Guidebook colors improved for readability
Improved Message Delete Button UI
Fixed Quickslot bug that wasn’t showing normally
Phone: NPC list button UI improved
Quest List now has an improved scrollbar when viewing many quests
Message titles that are too long now show a scrollbar
🐛 Bug Fixes
Fixed issue where Fast Travel didn’t work in the Library
Fixed Windmill Training Room teleport bug after mission completion
Fixed Range Impact stopping buffs when used
Certain NPCs can no longer incorrectly teach extra skills
Fixed Rio’s skill quest showing Camilla’s image
Fixed shop bug where “Buy All” option gave 10x items
Fixed dungeon escape message showing multiple times
Fixed achievements not unlocking correctly
Improved teleport destination for some locations
⚖️ Balance Adjustments
Monster & resource respawn speed improved in Wintertown, Luna Lake, and Town Map
Skill Mana Consumption adjusted
Sprinkler price reduced
Bella now moves one tile lower at 12 o’clock
Crafting: finished products now advance time correctly after sleeping
Warning message added when Coal is missing
🛠️ Content Additions
Handicraft now includes:
Dryer, Furnace, Jam Jar, Wine Barrel
Sprinkler, Bed, Storage, Chicken Coop, Cow Barn, Beehive, Defibrillator
🙏 Thank You
This update addresses many of the issues you’ve reported and continues improving the overall gameplay experience.
Please keep sharing your feedback—it helps me a lot as a solo developer!
Enjoy your adventures in Shards of the Library!
ℹ️ Additional Information
For the Korean version of this notice, please check the Steam or GitHub announcement.
한국어 버전 공지는 스팀 또는 깃허브 공지사항에서 확인하실 수 있습니다.
