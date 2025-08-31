 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 August 2025 Build 19800979 Edited 31 August 2025 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Moved the language switch button to the bottom-right corner of the main screen.

  • When using the Golden Finger, high-tier resources are picked up first.

  • Fixed an issue where bomb sound effects were unaffected by audio settings.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3809141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link