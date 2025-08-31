Dear respected players—though only two of you have actually downloaded the game—it is with regret that I inform you: after this final patch, Silver Career will cease all updates. Real-world pressures and sales that fall catastrophically short of expectations have made further development pointless; the project can no longer sustain me.

To be honest, I thought the game would at least be mentioned somewhere. But even that was wishful thinking: fewer than ten percent of the people who own it have downloaded it, the refund rate is 30 %, and the review rate is 0 % (a critic’s write-up doesn’t count toward the store page).

This is objective proof that my game is simply bad, and that the “abstract” route I chose is a dead end. I set out to make something that could stand in for the adult games we can’t legally produce here, using abstraction as a substitute and a hook.

After this abrupt, guillotine-style ending, my career as a game developer will probably end the same way. It’s all just too… Silver Career. I had planned a whole series of games, but the first one couldn’t stay afloat. Not only do I lack the funds for the projects I truly want to make, I’ve also sunk nearly a thousand yuan and half a year into this hole. So to hell with it all.

As previously scheduled, Silver Career will receive a 10 % discount during the Autumn Sale. None of it matters, though, because I’m dumping all one hundred CD-keys I ever requested straight into the comments. Some may already be redeemed; just try them one by one. That way you can pad your library by +1 and brag about it—much like a good-for-nothing likes to brag about how many days they’ve been alive. Real winners lead with their salary, or their awards, or at least their skills.

Special-case clarifications—skip if they don’t apply:

1. If this game somehow goes viral in the future

Ha, maybe I’ll pretend I never wrote this and come back to update it. Or maybe I’ll be dead by then—after all, I’m guaranteed to die long before the heat death of the universe.

2. If the game blows up for all the wrong reasons

Then I’ll keep updating anyway and feast on the hate-traffic; at least I’d finally make some money.

3. I can’t think of anything else

Anything beyond the two scenarios above is irrelevant to me.

4. “But you promised updates at the start.”

Sorry, I don’t work without return. I’ve already invested more than enough. If my time were worth 9 yuan an hour, this game would need to have sold 500 copies, not 6. I did intend to follow through—I just failed to notice the hidden premise: that the game actually had a future, instead of being as screwed as my own life. Continuing under these circumstances would feel like dying all over again; from this point onward, making games brings only pain and none of the old, high-spirited inspiration.

I’m truly sorry for saying all this, but whatever.

If we never meet again, see you on the other side.

August 30, 2025

Festival of the Evening Seven Plus One Stroke

Signed,

Stick Bro—author of Silver Career

Cyber tombstone: Silver Career

Epitaph: Honestly, treating the store listing fee as payment for a burial plot doesn’t feel like a loss.

If some bored soul digs up this wreck centuries from now, I might as well ask in advance:

“Bad enough for you yet?”