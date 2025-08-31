 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19800929
Update notes via Steam Community
The controller system inside of the game has been updated, so you'll have to redo your custom controls! Sorry for the inconvenience, but this will lead to the eventual cooperative play update, so I figured I send this patch out now so that as many people can make new keybinds before the coop update!

Alongside some other minor fixes.

////FIXES///////////////////////////////////
- Restored tilesets in the final stage's room right before the fight
- Fixed Velvet Ridge's stage displaying a gold medal for a 2:05 time even though the best time displays 2:00 (it should be 2:00 for gold medal)
- Fixed a typo in one of the dialogues for the Boss Arena's rest hall

