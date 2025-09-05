Peer to Peer Networking

Changelog

Improvements

Peer to Peer Networking Support Added



Updated Unity game engine version



Updated networking code libraries



New hotkeys added for Select Previous Tower (F6), Next Tower (F7), and Similar Tower (F8)



Balance Changes

Co-op Creep HP multiplier reduced from 1.153 to 1.15



Co-op Boss HP multiplier reduced from 1.25 to 1.2



Water tower damage increased from 90 / 540 / 3240 / 38880 to 95 / 570 / 3420 / 41040



Earth tower shockwave damage increased from 35 / 210 / 1260 / 15120 to 40 / 240 / 1440/ 17280



Poison tower base damage increased from 130 / 520 / 2080 to 150 / 600 / 2400



Poison tower DoT increased from 65 / 260 / 1040 to 70 / 280 / 1120



Nova tower damage increased from 260 / 1040 to 300 / 1200



Windstorm tower damage increased from 300 / 1200 to 350 / 1400



Root tower DoT increased from 35 / 140 to 40 / 160



Wisp tower damage increased from 850 / 3400 to 950 / 3800



Archdruid tower damage bonus multiplier increased 20%



Archdruid tower base damage reduced from 25000 to 15000



Obelisk tower base damage reduced from 9000 to 7500



Obelisk explosion damage build up reduced from 4000 to 3600



Season 8 of Ranked has also started!

Looking Ahead

We've added Peer To Peer Networking support. Both public and LAN options are available. Public is for playing with anyone anywhere. LAN is for private lobbies within an internal network.It's seamless, just select the appropriate region in game settings. When you do so, a small application is launched in the background (ElementServer.exe). This is a build of the game server running on your computer.For those concerned about privacy, it uses the same port as Steam. And if you don't want it running, just change your region back to something non-P2P and the server will be stopped. It only runs when you have set the region to P2P.Development is active on our next game and I'm personally very excited about how it is taking shape. This is cliche to say but we really are applying what we've learned from Element TD 2 and Axon TD to our next game. We'll have more to share next year.I want to take a moment to acknowledge our more casual and co-op players. We have learned from experience that prioritizing new content over fine tuning balance is the way to go. You can expect us to focus on keeping things fresh by adding content in our next game.