This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Adventurers,

A new update has now been pushed to the Beta branch. Originally the plan was going to push all these updates to beta and move the beta to live but there were some minor localization issues that need to be verified first so these smaller updates are including them.



For the full patch notes, check them out here Patch Notes :: The Adventurers General Discussions

Balance Updates Maximum Dodge % Durability Amount increases Lowered percentage of stun chance from enemies on all difficulties but Expert Summons can now be healed

UI updates

Additional Bug Fixes

This patch is primarily composed of suggestions from the community in posts, and on the main forums so thanks to all who have called out suggestions. This patch won't live long on the beta branch though so expect these changes to go live very soon.

There are several additional gameplay and visual enhancements up next before focusing on the big content updates for this patch but please keep the suggestions coming in and thanks again for your patience.