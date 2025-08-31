 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 August 2025 Build 19800896 Edited 31 August 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Adventurers,

A new update has now been pushed to the Beta branch. Originally the plan was going to push all these updates to beta and move the beta to live but there were some minor localization issues that need to be verified first so these smaller updates are including them.

For the full patch notes, check them out here Patch Notes :: The Adventurers General Discussions

  • Balance Updates

    • Maximum Dodge %

    • Durability Amount increases

    • Lowered percentage of stun chance from enemies on all difficulties but Expert

    • Summons can now be healed

  • UI updates

  • Additional Bug Fixes

This patch is primarily composed of suggestions from the community in posts, and on the main forums so thanks to all who have called out suggestions. This patch won't live long on the beta branch though so expect these changes to go live very soon.

There are several additional gameplay and visual enhancements up next before focusing on the big content updates for this patch but please keep the suggestions coming in and thanks again for your patience.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19800896
Depot 3062501
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link