- Add wall railings option to castle creator
- Add support for stair variants
- Add wooden stair variant
- Add maximum movement boundaries to props
- Add half version of square and round tower as props
- Add no doors version of square tower prop
- Make units respond to player taunts while in battle
- Slightly adjust artillery projectile trajectory to go over the walls more often during siege battles
- Fix castle validation and grid logic
- Fix prop grid bounds check
- Fix archers not spawning in towers
- Fix loose battlement prop material settings
Castle Creator Update 03 - August 31st 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
