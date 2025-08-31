 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19800834 Edited 31 August 2025 – 03:32:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
  • Add wall railings option to castle creator
  • Add support for stair variants
  • Add wooden stair variant
  • Add maximum movement boundaries to props
  • Add half version of square and round tower as props
  • Add no doors version of square tower prop
  • Make units respond to player taunts while in battle
  • Slightly adjust artillery projectile trajectory to go over the walls more often during siege battles
  • Fix castle validation and grid logic
  • Fix prop grid bounds check
  • Fix archers not spawning in towers
  • Fix loose battlement prop material settings

