- Fixed incorrect upgrade value on Holy Orb count (8 per upgrade -> 1)

- Fixed incorrect upgrade value on Directional Bullet count (8 per upgrade -> 1)

- Fixed incorrect upgrade value on Holy Shot count (8 per upgrade -> 1)

- Fixed incorrect initial damage value on Holy Orb (1 -> 4)

- Fixed incorrect initial damage value on Holy Shot (2 ->10)

- Shield activates much faster, and activates on both grow and shrink

- Shield now deals 1 damage to everything it hits

- Laser now deals much less damage, but ticks twice as fast

- EXP orbs move towards kaz slightly faster