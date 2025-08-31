 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19800775 Edited 31 August 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed incorrect upgrade value on Holy Orb count (8 per upgrade -> 1)
- Fixed incorrect upgrade value on Directional Bullet count (8 per upgrade -> 1)
- Fixed incorrect upgrade value on Holy Shot count (8 per upgrade -> 1)
- Fixed incorrect initial damage value on Holy Orb (1 -> 4)
- Fixed incorrect initial damage value on Holy Shot (2 ->10)
- Shield activates much faster, and activates on both grow and shrink
- Shield now deals 1 damage to everything it hits
- Laser now deals much less damage, but ticks twice as fast
- EXP orbs move towards kaz slightly faster

