- Fixed incorrect upgrade value on Holy Orb count (8 per upgrade -> 1)
- Fixed incorrect upgrade value on Directional Bullet count (8 per upgrade -> 1)
- Fixed incorrect upgrade value on Holy Shot count (8 per upgrade -> 1)
- Fixed incorrect initial damage value on Holy Orb (1 -> 4)
- Fixed incorrect initial damage value on Holy Shot (2 ->10)
- Shield activates much faster, and activates on both grow and shrink
- Shield now deals 1 damage to everything it hits
- Laser now deals much less damage, but ticks twice as fast
- EXP orbs move towards kaz slightly faster
v0.8.3 - minor balancing fixes
