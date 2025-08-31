 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19800769 Edited 31 August 2025 – 03:19:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A small update from August 31, 2025


  • The problem with registering clicks on enemies has been solved.
  • The problem with creating equipment in the Forge has been solved.
  • Solved the problem with displaying the stamina gauge.
  • The design of the daily bonus menu has been changed.
  • Fixed the position of the close button in the Bestiary menu.


Special thanks to our whole community for their feedback and providing useful information for us to solve most of the issues. You are AMAZING!!!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3869982
