A small update from August 31, 2025

The problem with registering clicks on enemies has been solved .



. The problem with creating equipment in the Forge has been solved .



. Solved the problem with displaying the stamina gauge .



. The design of the daily bonus menu has been changed .



. Fixed the position of the close button in the Bestiary menu.



Special thanks to our whole community for their feedback and providing useful information for us to solve most of the issues. You are AMAZING!!!