31 August 2025 Build 19800734 Edited 31 August 2025 – 03:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Firstly, thank you to everyone who has played so far! Seeing your ghosts running across the levels has been an amazing experience. I hope you are enjoying yourselves!

This is a minor update fixing several small issues:

- Changed default FOV to 90 (I recommend most people play at this FOV, makes the game feel a little faster!)
- Various tweaks to Spanish localization (still in progress)
- Moved the position of a tutorial scroll in the tutorial level for better visibility
- Adjusted positioning of various destructible across levels

