Firstly, thank you to everyone who has played so far! Seeing your ghosts running across the levels has been an amazing experience. I hope you are enjoying yourselves!
This is a minor update fixing several small issues:
- Changed default FOV to 90 (I recommend most people play at this FOV, makes the game feel a little faster!)
- Various tweaks to Spanish localization (still in progress)
- Moved the position of a tutorial scroll in the tutorial level for better visibility
- Adjusted positioning of various destructible across levels
Minor Patch v1.0.4
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2310432
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update