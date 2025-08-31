Firstly, thank you to everyone who has played so far! Seeing your ghosts running across the levels has been an amazing experience. I hope you are enjoying yourselves!



This is a minor update fixing several small issues:



- Changed default FOV to 90 (I recommend most people play at this FOV, makes the game feel a little faster!)

- Various tweaks to Spanish localization (still in progress)

- Moved the position of a tutorial scroll in the tutorial level for better visibility

- Adjusted positioning of various destructible across levels

