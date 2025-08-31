 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19800718 Edited 31 August 2025 – 02:59:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with Item Uses not being nullable in editor to allow for unlimited use.
  • Fixed an issue with copying/pasting Folders in the User Interface editor.
  • Fixed an issue with Gauge's not rendering the starting image of the gauge under edge cases.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
macOS Depot 2158672
Linux Depot 2158673
Depot 2158674
